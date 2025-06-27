However, the changes next week mean that, while Coronation Street will air as usual on Monday and Wednesday, it will no longer be airing on Friday 4th July.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will air as usual on Monday 30th June and Wednesday 2nd July, while an extended hour-long episode will air on Tuesday 1st July, between 7pm and 8pm.

The soap will not air at all on Thursday 3rd July or Friday 4th July.

Marlon and Paddy in Emmerdale.

These changes are only temporary and due to the football, with other alterations also possible as the tournament continues.

Read more:

However, the soaps will see a more permanent change to their schedules taking effect next year, with both set to air half-hour episodes on weekdays for an hour from 8pm.

To mark this change, a crossover episode between Coronation Street and Emmerdale has been announced for January 2026.

ITV described the hour-long crossover event as "self-contained", but "the consequences of the high-stakes drama will have repercussions for both communities and see them linked forever as familiar faces depart and exciting new characters arrive into both soaps".

