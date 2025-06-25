Women's Euro 2025 predictions: Winner, dark horses, flops and top scorer
Our full list of Women's Euro 2025 predictions, including who we think will lift the trophy and more.
Women's Euro 2025 is here and set to offer up a feast of football this summer.
Reigning champions England are hoping to put aside the noise and defend their crown while favourites Spain look to add the European prize to the World Cup they won two years ago, and a host of other nations mount challenges of their own.
If there is one thing that can be accurately predicted ahead of a major tournament, it's that there will be shocks and surprises, twists and turns, unexpected joys and all-too-familiar heartbreaks.
Even so, we've outlined how we believe things will play out in Switzerland over the next month or so.
RadioTimes.com offers up predictions for Women's Euro 2025, including who we think will lift the trophy and more.
Women's Euro 2025 predictions
Winners – England
Forget all the noise. England have got the quality to defend their European crown and coming out of the group of death could mean they head into the knockout stages at full steam.
Spain may be the favourites, and for good reason, but there is no reason why the Lionesses can't go back-to-back.
Dark horses – Italy
This is an unpredictable Italy team that could fall at the first hurdle, but with confidence high after recent results, a run into the knockout stages as fan favourites feels more likely.
Andrea Soncin's side have shown they can trouble the top sides so don't be surprised if they cause a few shocks.
Disappointments – Netherlands
A spot in the group of death, alongside England and France, and a chaotic build-up to the tournament could be a deadly concoction for the Netherlands.
They have been far from convincing ahead of Euro 2025 and a disappointing early exit may be on its way.
Top scorer – Alessia Russo (England)
Alessia Russo heads into Euro 2025 in red-hot form and could well fire the Lionesses to another tournament triumph.
The forward scored some vital goals as she helped Arsenal win the Champions League and can make her mark on another big stage.
Breakout star – Sydney Schertenleib (Switzerland)
18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib's sky-high potential is no secret but at a home tournament, the Barcelona forward could take the spotlight.
If Switzerland are to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history, it would be no surprise to see her play a starring role.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.