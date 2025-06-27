He finds himself in a steampunk world, reminiscent of Victorian England, and, as he gains new powers and faces unspeakable dangers, he has to find a way home.

It's already been dubbed the next Solo Leveling so, if you're keen to dive in, here's everything you need to know about when new episodes are released.

Lord of Mysteries release schedule: When are new episodes on Crunchyroll?

New episodes of Lord of Mysteries are set to drop every Friday in the US and every Saturday in the UK on Crunchyroll.

In the UK, the release schedule is expected to be:

Episode 1 – 28th June 2025

Episode 2 – 5th July 2025

Episode 3 – 12th July 2025

Episode 4 – 19th July 2025

Episode 5 – 26th July 2025

Episode 6 – 2nd August 2025

Episode 7 – 9th August 2025

Episode 8 – 16th August 2025

Episode 9 – 23rd August 2025

Episode 10 – 30th August 2025

Episode 11 – 6th September 2025

Episode 12 – 13th September 2025

Episode 13 – 20th September 2025

The full US release schedule can be viewed below:

Episode 1 – 27th June 2025

Episode 2 – 4th July 2025

Episode 3 – 11th July 2025

Episode 4 – 18th July 2025

Episode 5 – 25th July 2025

Episode 6 – 1st August 2025

Episode 7 – 8th August 2025

Episode 8 – 15th August 2025

Episode 9 – 22nd August 2025

Episode 10 – 29th August 2025

Episode 11 – 5th September 2025

Episode 12 – 12th September 2025

Episode 13 – 19th September 2025

What time are new episodes of Lord of Mysteries released?

In the UK, new episodes of Lord of Mysteries are expected to be released on Saturdays at 4am BST. That works out to the following times in other time zones:

7pm CST on Fridays

8pm PST on Fridays

11pm EST on Fridays

9am JST on Saturdays

What's the plot of Lord of Mysteries?

Cunchyroll's synopsis for Lord of Mysteries is: "In a Victorian world of steam, dreadnoughts, and occult horrors, Zhou Mingrui awakens as Klein Moretti.

"He walks a razor’s edge between light and darkness, entangled with warring Churches. This is the legend of unlimited potential… and unspeakable danger."

How many episodes will Lord of Mysteries consist of?

It's been reported that the first season of Lord of Mysteries will consist of 13 episodes, with two bonus episodes.

Lord of Mysteries is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

