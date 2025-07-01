Lord of Mysteries dub release date speculation, latest news
If you prefer your anime dubbed, you've got a wait on your hands.
With new series Lord of Mysteries in swing, fans are wondering about when they could expect to see dubbed episodes.
The anime, based on a Chinese web novel, has already received widespread praise, with fans loving the visuals and the gripping story.
The story follows Zhou Mingrui as he wakes up in the body of university undergraduate Zhou Mingrui – but he's set to face unspeakable dangers over the coming episodes.
If you prefer your anime dubbed to subbed, here's everything we know so far about when an English dub will be available on Crunchyroll.
Lord of Mysteries dub release date speculation
Crunchyroll has confirmed that a Lord of Mysteries English dub is coming, but haven't announced a date for it just yet.
Usually, dubbed episodes are released about two weeks behind subbed episodes, so we'd expect Lord of Mystery's first two dubbed episodes to drop around 12th July.
That's just an estimate, though – we'll update this page with any solid information as and when it emerges.
Which languages is Lord of Mysteries available in?
Lord of Mysteries is subtitled in the following languages on Crunchyroll:
- English
- German
- Spanish (Latin America)
- Spanish (Spain)
- French
- Italian
- Portuguese
- Vietnamese
- Russian
- Arabic
- Chinese (simplified)
- Chinese (traditional)
- Thai
- Bahasa Indonesia
- Bahasa Melayu
The show will be available to dub in English, but we're waiting to see which other languages will have a dubbed version.
Lord of Mysteries is available to stream on Crunchyroll.
