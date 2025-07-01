The story follows Zhou Mingrui as he wakes up in the body of university undergraduate Zhou Mingrui – but he's set to face unspeakable dangers over the coming episodes.

If you prefer your anime dubbed to subbed, here's everything we know so far about when an English dub will be available on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that a Lord of Mysteries English dub is coming, but haven't announced a date for it just yet.

Usually, dubbed episodes are released about two weeks behind subbed episodes, so we'd expect Lord of Mystery's first two dubbed episodes to drop around 12th July.

That's just an estimate, though – we'll update this page with any solid information as and when it emerges.

Which languages is Lord of Mysteries available in?

Lord of Mysteries is subtitled in the following languages on Crunchyroll:

English

German

Spanish (Latin America)

Spanish (Spain)

French

Italian

Portuguese

Vietnamese

Russian

Arabic

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

Thai

Bahasa Indonesia

Bahasa Melayu

The show will be available to dub in English, but we're waiting to see which other languages will have a dubbed version.

Lord of Mysteries is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

