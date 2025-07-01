It was announced in May that Norris would be leaving her role, and in today's episode (1st July), Bernie and Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) made their departure from Albert Square.

Bernie was thrust into drama as the Panesar clan learned of her stealing from their family accounts before she told Felix that 'The Six' had covered up Keanu's death, and pleaded with him to start a new life with their family abroad.

While initially hesitant, Bernie told Felix that Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) was complicit in concealing Keanu's murder and it wasn't long before Felix made his decision.

Matthew James Morrison as Felix Baker and Clair Norris as Bernadette Taylor. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, Norris reflected on her time on the soap, writing: "EastEnders was my first audition, and my first job.

"Having come from college and having no experience in this industry, Julia, Wayne and Sean all took a chance on me to play Bernadette Taylor and for that, I can't be thankful enough. Eight years later and honestly this job has changed my life."

The actress expressed she was "so lucky to have met and worked with some amazing people" as she shared her fondness of her EastEnders found family.

She continued: "I will always have an attachment to Bernie, she represents so many girls out there who wear their heart on their sleeves and don't quite fit in... no offence to anyone who wear purple coats... I adored played her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. This has been the best first role ever!!!"

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.