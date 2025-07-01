While left in charge, Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) has been stealing from the Panesar businesses as a way of taking revenge for Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) part in the murder of Bernie's brother Keanu (Danny Walters).

Bernie was blackmailed by Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), and she lied to the Panesars that Vicki was behind the theft.

But after Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) put Joel Marshall (Max Murray) in danger and Vicki still wouldn't confess, Bernie was in the spotlight once more.

Clair Norris as Bernie Taylor. BBC

Bernie told step-cousin Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) that 'The Six' had covered up Keanu's death, and pleaded with him to start a new life with their loved ones abroad.

But Felix was committed to Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and turned Bernie down, just as she made her last transfer from the business accounts.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Intent on leaving, Bernie visited the grave of her baby, Belle, at the allotments and said a heartfelt goodbye, before Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) wished her well.

Ravi got proof of Bernie's fraud, while Johnny ended up kissing Callum Highway (Tony Clay) at The Albert's Pride party.

With Bernie telling Felix that Johnny was involved in concealing Keanu's killing, Felix went to speak to Johnny and found him mid-smooch!

Felix realised he couldn't trust Johnny. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Felix confronted Johnny over Keanu, and it wasn't long before he made a decision on his future.

Meanwhile, as The Six pleaded with Suki to let Bernie go to protect their secret, Felix arrived, dressed as his alter ego Tara Misu and ready to join Bernie for a fresh start.

Suki agreed to leave Bernie be, and just as Ravi and the rest of the family rushed over to stop Bernie, she and Felix were driven away from Walford for good in a classic black cab.

Norris has played Bernie since 2017, with the star delivering a particularly electric performance when she confronted killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Morrison joined EastEnders in 2022, and made his mark as Felix introduced his drag queen persona to the locals.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.