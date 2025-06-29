Immediately following his 2023 appearance, where fans stepped in and sang Someone You Loved for him in a show of support, Lewis opted to take time away from the spotlight to focus on his mental health.

On Friday, new single Survive was released as a surprise to fans, with the star taking to the stage at 4.55 pm, in a slot that until that morning had been marked simply 'Secret Set' on the line-up.

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury 2025 Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Now, it appears he is set to cement his return with a No. 1 single to boot, with the Official Charts Company noting that Survive has taken the lead to the top spot by over 3000 units, less than 48 hours after the song dropped.

If he succeeds, it will be the singer's sixth number one single, with his hit Someone You Loved also seeing a spike in interest, currently poised to return to the UK Top 40 at number 44.

As it stands, Dior by MK feat. Crystal is set for No.2, while Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild is coming in at No.3.

The official chart ranking will be confirmed and released on Friday, 4th July 2025, but you can listen to Survive below.

Lewis has previously publicly discussed his Tourette's diagnosis in interviews and Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now, explaining that the neurological condition leaves him with "tics" including noticeable twitching and involuntary movements.

In 2023, during the height of his success, his performance at Glastonbury was derailed when a flare-up left him unable to speak or sing on stage.

He later told the crowd: "Glastonbury, I’m really sorry. I’m a bit annoyed with myself."

In a statement shortly afterwards, Lewis announced a hiatus from touring and performing, saying he needed to focus on his mental health in order to get back to his best.

As he took to the stage on Friday, Lewis emotionally told the crowd: "I’m not going to say much up here as I’ll start crying. I’ll be quick, the last three years haven’t been the best.

"This has been my goal, to get back here, doing this."

He later posted a message on X/Twitter, saying: "Glastonbury it’s so incredible to be back, thank you so much for having me x"

