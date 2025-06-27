Thankfully, there's still a way for you to tune into the action, with the BBC giving you a front-row seat to the absolutely incredible line-up from the comfort of your living room.

Here's how the coverage will play out across the weekend.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 – can you stream it?

The 1975. Scott Legato/WireImage

Yes! The BBC is the exclusive home for Glastonbury Festival and will be live streaming the five main stages of the festival: The Pyramid, The Other Stage, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park Stage.

That alone gives you 90 hours of uninterrupted music throughout the three-day event, with Pyramid Stage sets also being available with British Sign Language.

BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, 2, 4 and 6 will be broadcasting live from the event, and will be sharing highlights from the previous day across various programmes.

BBC iPlayer has also launched multiple channels in order to share highlights both for this year and years gone by, with the Glastonbury Hits channel available now.

From midday on Friday 27th June, Glastonbury Channel is back with hosts Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne on hand to guide viewers through what's been going on – including those all-important secret sets and chatting with special guests.

Standout moments will also be available on BBC One and BBC Two throughout the weekend as well, with The One Show doing a live link-up to the event to kick off the weekend at 7pm on Friday.

When can you watch Glastonbury 2025?

Olivia Rodrigo. Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Glastonbury coverage will kick off from Friday 27th June and will continue throughout the weekend on the Glastonbury channel and BBC iPlayer.

As the main five stages will all be available to watch, you can tune in to watch headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo from there.

Other key artists include Charli XCX (headlining the Other Stage on Saturday night), Doechii (headlining West Holts on Saturday), Rod Stewart (who has the Legends slot on Sunday) as well as the sets for mysterious mystery sets which include the illusive band "Patchwork" and the unnamed star appearing for an hour on the Pyramid Stage.

If you miss out or have sets clash, don't fret – they will also be available for 30 days after the festivals.

What Glastonbury sets will be broadcast on BBC One or BBC Two?

Charli XCX. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The following coverage has been confirmed on BBC One and Two throughout the weekend, if you can't access BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 28th June

Glastonbury 2025 Live (BBC Two, 5pm-7pm): Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders will be covering sets from JADE, Brandi Carlile and Weezer, plus in-the-studio performances from Madalitso Band and Good Neighbours, and news from around the Worthy Farm site.

Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders will be covering sets from JADE, Brandi Carlile and Weezer, plus in-the-studio performances from Madalitso Band and Good Neighbours, and news from around the Worthy Farm site. John Fogerty at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC Four, 7pm-8pm): The founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival and a solo force in his own right, Fogerty is behind classics like Proud Mary, Rockin’ All Over the World, and Bad Moon Rising, which he has recently reclaimed ownership of. He makes his return to the Pyramid Stage after 18 years this summer.

The founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival and a solo force in his own right, Fogerty is behind classics like Proud Mary, Rockin’ All Over the World, and Bad Moon Rising, which he has recently reclaimed ownership of. He makes his return to the Pyramid Stage after 18 years this summer. Glastonbury 2025 Live (BBC Two, 7pm-9:10pm) Lauren Laverne look over the site ahead of a huge evening of music on Worthy Farm. Gary Numan makes his debut on The Park Stage while Ezra Collective will bring sheer joy to the Other Stage. Patchwork will also finally be identified.

Lauren Laverne look over the site ahead of a huge evening of music on Worthy Farm. Gary Numan makes his debut on The Park Stage while Ezra Collective will bring sheer joy to the Other Stage. Patchwork will also finally be identified. Gary Numan at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC Four, 8pm-9pm) : Post-punk pioneer Gary Numan takes to The Park stage, making his Glastonbury debut as he celebrates his 50-year strong career to date.

: Post-punk pioneer Gary Numan takes to The Park stage, making his Glastonbury debut as he celebrates his 50-year strong career to date. Amyl & The Sniffers & Beth Gibbons at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC Four, 9pm-10pm): Aussie punk firebrands Amyl & The Sniffers hit Glastonbury with raw, high-octane energy, with Portishead’s Beth Gibbons cooling things down with her haunting trip-hop and soul-soothing vibes.

Aussie punk firebrands Amyl & The Sniffers hit Glastonbury with raw, high-octane energy, with Portishead’s Beth Gibbons cooling things down with her haunting trip-hop and soul-soothing vibes. Raye at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC One, 9:10pm-10:10pm): Raye, who takes to the Pyramid Stage as the penultimate artist on the Saturday night bill. The sensational performer’s soulful vocals and powerful songs will be a perfect soundtrack as the sun begins to set on the second day of the festival, just before Neil Young takes to the stage.

Raye, who takes to the Pyramid Stage as the penultimate artist on the Saturday night bill. The sensational performer’s soulful vocals and powerful songs will be a perfect soundtrack as the sun begins to set on the second day of the festival, just before Neil Young takes to the stage. Glastonbury Live 2025 ( BBC Two, 10:10pm-12am): Lauren Laverne and Jo Whiley close down the second day with a highlight reel of the day’s events.

( Lauren Laverne and Jo Whiley close down the second day with a highlight reel of the day’s events. Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC One, 10:30pm–11:45pm): After a killer Brat Summer in 2024, Charli XCX is back to headline the Other Stage – and is one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend.

After a killer Brat Summer in 2024, Charli XCX is back to headline the Other Stage – and is one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend. Glastonbury 2025 Live (BBC Two,12am-2am): A look back on all of the big performances of day two at the festival and all the big stories from around Worthy Farm.

Sir Rod Stewart. Getty / Roberto Ricciuti

Sunday 29th June

Glastonbury 2025 Live (BBC Two, 5pm-7:15pm): Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne are back to deliver news, updates and highlights from the final day, recapping stars including Nile Rodgers & CHIC bringing disco tunes and the traditional annual flash mob dance to Le Freak, plus Celeste, The Libertines and Sir Rod Stewart.

Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne are back to deliver news, updates and highlights from the final day, recapping stars including Nile Rodgers & CHIC bringing disco tunes and the traditional annual flash mob dance to Le Freak, plus Celeste, The Libertines and Sir Rod Stewart. Celeste at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC Four, 7pm-8pm): Award-winning Celeste returns to Glastonbury’s biggest stage with her silky vocals and soulful songs for a set on the Pyramid Stage.

Award-winning Celeste returns to Glastonbury’s biggest stage with her silky vocals and soulful songs for a set on the Pyramid Stage. Rod Stewart at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC One, 7:15pm-8:45pm): Rod Stewart takes to the stage for this year’s Legends slot in his first appearance at Glastonbury in 20 years. With hits including Maggie May, You Wear It Well and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? he promises a set that we won’t forget.

Rod Stewart takes to the stage for this year’s Legends slot in his first appearance at Glastonbury in 20 years. With hits including Maggie May, You Wear It Well and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? he promises a set that we won’t forget. Cymande & Black Uhuru at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC Four, 8pm-9pm): British funk pioneers Cymande finally make their debuts after decades in the industry, before reggae royalty Black Uhuru bring the house down with their own set.

British funk pioneers Cymande finally make their debuts after decades in the industry, before reggae royalty Black Uhuru bring the house down with their own set. Glastonbury 2025 Live (BBC Two, 8:45pm-10pm): Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders & Jo Whiley are back to keep the coverage going live from the Farm, showing performances from Wolf Alice, AJ Tracey on the Woodsies stage, while Noah Kahan takes to the Pyramid Stage ahead of Olivia Rodrigo.

Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders & Jo Whiley are back to keep the coverage going live from the Farm, showing performances from Wolf Alice, AJ Tracey on the Woodsies stage, while Noah Kahan takes to the Pyramid Stage ahead of Olivia Rodrigo. Snow Patrol & St Vincent at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC Four, 9pm-10pm): Soulful rockers Snow Patrol and indie star St Vincent will be covering this double bill hour, bringing their own theatrical flairs to the stage, with hits that are sure to keep the crowd going into the evening.

Soulful rockers Snow Patrol and indie star St Vincent will be covering this double bill hour, bringing their own theatrical flairs to the stage, with hits that are sure to keep the crowd going into the evening. The Prodigy Live at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC Four, 9:45pm-11:15pm): Rave icons The Prodigy are returning to Glastonbury for the first time since the 2019 death of their lead singer, Keith Flint. Headlining the Other Stage, this group will still be firestarters, and will close the stage with a high energy performance that’s sure to be unforgettable.

Rave icons The Prodigy are returning to Glastonbury for the first time since the 2019 death of their lead singer, Keith Flint. Headlining the Other Stage, this group will still be firestarters, and will close the stage with a high energy performance that’s sure to be unforgettable. Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury 2025 (BBC One, 10pm-12am): Shutting down the weekend is Olivia Rodrigo on the Pyramid stage. The pop-punk princess will be bringing all the angst and energy she can muster with her chart-topping hits on the main stage before we say goodbye to Glastonbury for another year.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.