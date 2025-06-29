In her 90-minute set, Charli gave it her all with a high-energy performance of a string of hits, including Guess, Girl So Confusing, and I Don't Care, with the stage being set alight by strobe lights before she writhed in a manufactured downpour.

The British star also appeared to mark something of a close to her "Brat Era" by setting fire to her Brat curtain backdrop ahead of her performance of Von Dutch, with fellow pop star Gracie Abrams appearing as 'the Apple dancer'.

However, after reading online that some watching from home weren't pleased with her use of autotune, backing track, and vocal manipulation software, Charli responded to the criticism on what constitutes good art.

Charli xcx performs during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Charli penned: "like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a “real artist” is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx"

"but to be honest… i enjoy the discourse," she added. "imo [in my opinion] the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable."

"really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my glastonbury performance. it’s super fascinating to me," she noted in a third message, before thanking The Guardian for giving her a five-star review.

She also shared a series of photographs from the event, including images of Gracie dancing the viral Apple dance at the front of the stage, the Brat sign ablaze, and audience members setting off flares in the crowd.

Another post saw her share a clip of the Brat curtain on fire, simply writing, "love you".

On stage during the performance on Saturday, Charli told the crowd: "I’m known to have a heart of stone, but this is very f**king emotional" in the middle of her set.

At the end of the headline slot – as has been the case at her other recent festival sets – text flashed up on big screens on either side of the stage to thank fans and declare: "I think you all have proven to me that Brat is forever."

The next message read: "I don’t know who I am if it’s over."

