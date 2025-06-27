Now she's set to face her biggest audience yet as she appears at Glastonbury Festival.

Here's everything you need to know about the star before she takes to the stage.

Who is Gracie Abrams?

Gracie Abrams. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Gracie Abrams is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California.

She is known for blending a folk sound with a pop dynamic in her music, often using an acoustic guitar with an energetic band.

The singer first signed to Interscope Records at the age of 19, quickly releasing EPs Minor in 2020, and This Is What It Feels Like in 2021.

In 2023, she released her debut album, Good Riddance, and in 2024, dropped her second release, The Secret of Us.

That's So True, her leading single from her second album, reached No.1 in the UK charts – holding the spot for an impressive four weeks.

At the time, she told the Official Charts Company: "I can’t wrap my head around that. This is the first time that anything I’ve ever done, ever, anywhere has gone Number 1.

"Thank you for believing in the album, thank you for listening to it and thank you for letting it into your lives. This means so much to me, and to the people I’m lucky enough to have made these songs with.

"I can’t wait until we’re all in the same place, to sing these songs together at a show and to dance. I’ll be crying! I love you, thank you so much.”

In July, the album also went to No.1 in the UK album charts.

To date, Gracie has been nominated for two Grammys – one for Best New Artist and another for Best Duo Performance for her song Us with Taylor Swift.

In 2025, she won Breakthrough Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, a year after winning Social Star at the ceremony.

Is Gracie Abrams on social media?

Gracie Abrams. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Yes! You can find her on:

TikTok: @tehegracietehe

Instagram: @gracieabrams

What albums has Gracie Abrams released?

To date, Gracie has released two full studio albums.

They are:

Who is Gracie Abrams related to?

Model Kika-Rose Ridley, actress Daisy Ridley, director JJ Abrams and Gracie Abrams. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Gracie Abrams is the daughter of Hollywood producer and director JJ Abrams.

His work includes directing Mission: Impossible III; Star Wars Episodes VI - The Force Awakens and IX - The Rise of Skywalker; Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness; and producing 117 episodes of Lost.

However, the star has noted that she while she is aware of the privilege of having an industry insider parent, she wants to be seen as more than a "nepo-baby" – a moniker given to those who have found fame thanks to the advantage of having famous parents.

She told Rolling Stone in 2023: “Obviously we can’t control where we are born into, and there are a million visible and even more invisible advantages to having family members who are in any entertainment industry.

"I know how hard I work, and I know how separate I’ve kept [my parents] from every conversation about anything career-wise, but of course you can understand what it looks like from the outside.”

