Charli xcx burns down Brat sign as Glastonbury Apple girl revealed as fellow popstar
The popstar headlined The Other Stage with a typically explosive set.
Glastonbury Festival offered up a very memorable Saturday for the Worthy Farm crowd yesterday (28th June) – with a surprise set from Pulp and Neil Young's Pyramid Stage headline slot amongst the highlights on offer for the thousands of revellers.
But arguably the most hotly-anticipated act of the night was Charli xcx – who headlined Glastonbury's The Other Stage to massive crowds – and it's safe to say the Brat star didn't disappoint her fans with an explosive set.
Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025
Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less.
Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account.
It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm.
Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member.
The singer opened her set by literally burning down a huge flag bearing the word 'brat' and went on to play several of the album's most popular tracks, including Von dutch, 360 and Girl, so confusing.
Of course, the hit song Apple – which typically sees Charli choose a fan from the crowd to be the designated 'Apple girl' and perform the song's viral dance routine – also featured in the setlist, and fans were surprised to see fellow pop-star Gracie Abrams chosen for the role.
"I love you so much, girl," Charli said after Abrams had performed the iconic dance.
At the end of the headline slot – as has been the case at her other recent festival sets – text flashed up on big screens either side of the stage to thank fans and declare: "I think you all have proven to me that Brat is forever."
The next message read: "I don’t know who I am if it’s over.”
Brat – the star's sixth album – was released in June 2024 and quickly became a major cultural phenomenon, kicking off Brat summer and going on to win a number of awards including three Grammys.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.