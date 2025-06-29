Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

The singer opened her set by literally burning down a huge flag bearing the word 'brat' and went on to play several of the album's most popular tracks, including Von dutch, 360 and Girl, so confusing.

Of course, the hit song Apple – which typically sees Charli choose a fan from the crowd to be the designated 'Apple girl' and perform the song's viral dance routine – also featured in the setlist, and fans were surprised to see fellow pop-star Gracie Abrams chosen for the role.

"I love you so much, girl," Charli said after Abrams had performed the iconic dance.

At the end of the headline slot – as has been the case at her other recent festival sets – text flashed up on big screens either side of the stage to thank fans and declare: "I think you all have proven to me that Brat is forever."

The next message read: "I don’t know who I am if it’s over.”

Brat – the star's sixth album – was released in June 2024 and quickly became a major cultural phenomenon, kicking off Brat summer and going on to win a number of awards including three Grammys.

