But the BBC’s official announcement of its coverage plans – ranging from round-the-clock channels, live feeds of sets, highlights programmes and special on-stage coverage – seems to be missing Young from the line-up.

Instead, while fellow headliners The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo will both get dedicated BBC One slots when they take the stage on Friday and Sunday, respectively, Saturday's BBC One choice from 10:30pm is Charli XCX, who will be headlining the Other Stage.

So, why is Neil Young's Glastonbury 2025 set missing from the BBC's coverage? Read on for what we know so far.

Will Neil Young's Glastonbury set be broadcast by the BBC?

At the time of writing, Young’s performance has not been included as part of the 90+ hours of coverage the BBC has planned.

However, all hope is not lost.

The broadcaster previously told NME: "We aim to bring audiences as many performances as possible from the Pyramid Stage, and our schedules and plans continue to be finalised, right up to and during the festival."

However, BBC Breakfast's entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson suggested that it will not air.

In an piece airing on Wednesday 25th June, he said: "I asked Emily Eavis, 'What was going on?', and she says she does not believe that Neil Young’s set will be broadcast by the BBC.

"There’s been all kinds of backstage wrangling and negotiations, but as things currently stand, Neil Young’s headline set on Saturday night will not be broadcast by the BBC."

RadioTimes has reached out to the BBC and Neil Young's reps for comment.

Why is Neil Young missing from the BBC's Glastonbury coverage?

There has been no official confirmation as to why Neil Young is missing from the BBC's initial announced Glastonbury coverage.

Young’s apparent absence from the BBC line-up comes after the Cinnamon Girl performer confused fans last year by claiming he had dropped out of Glastonbury – only to change his mind less than a week later.

In a message posted to Neil Young Archives, the musician directly blamed the festival’s collaboration with the BBC as part of the band’s decision.

"It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being," he wrote at the time.

"Thanks for coming to see us the last time! We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be."

However, just three days later, Young would say he made the statement due to "an error in the information received" and the Chrome Hearts would perform after all.

The band will be hitting the Pyramid Stage from 10pm, following Raye and mysterious band "Patchwork".

