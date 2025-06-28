Glastonbury 2025 daily schedule: Set times for Saturday 28th June and who to watch
As Worthy Farm continues the party of the summer, here's where you can find your favourites performing today.
Day two of Glastonbury has arrived – and if Friday was anything to go by, complete with a surprise set on the main stage, then Worthy Farm is about to crank things up to 11.
From the surrounding mystery of the band "Patchwork" through to Neil Young hitting the main stage, the day is full of hard-to-miss sets of your favourite acts.
So now is more important than ever to make sure you know where to be and when, especially as two of the most anticipated performances today clash.
But don't worry – we have you covered, with tips on the shows you need to see and the full line-up and timings list of the entire day.
Here's what you need to know about who will be performing, when they'll be playing, and who we recommend you check out.
What are the must-see Glastonbury sets on Saturday 28th June?
Kaiser Chiefs (Pyramid Stage, 12pm)
This long-standing British favourites are setting the tone for the day by kicking off the Pyramid Stage with their crowd pleasing-anthems including I Predict a Riot, Oh My God, Never Miss a Beat and Ruby.
Get down early to kick off the day with something to get you jumping and singing your lungs out.
Patchwork (Pyramid Stage, 6pm)
This seemingly "unknown band" have become one of the most speculated acts of the year – but with a space on the Pyramid Stage, who exactly are they?
Emily Eavis has confirmed that it's a known artist (or artists) under a fake name, with theories suggesting it could be HAIM – as author Sylvia Haim released a book under that name – but we'll only find out on the day.
Doechii (West Holts Stage, 10:15pm)
No need for Anxiety here – Doechii is ready to take down the West Holts stage in absolute style.
The Denial Is a River rapper is the headliner, and while she clashes with Charli XCX, she is sure to bring down the house with her catchy tracks.
Clara Amfo has shared her excitement at seeing the musician take to the stage, saying: "My one to watch at Glastonbury this year has got to be Doechii, Doechii, Doechii!"
Charli XCX (Other Stage, 10:30pm)
After dominating 2024 with a Brat Summer, Charli XCX is closing out Saturday's Other Stage as the headliner in what is sure to be absolute style.
Huw Stephens has billed her as his Glasto highlight, telling us: "Charli XCX headlining the Other Stage Saturday will be unlike anything you've seen before – a moment of intense cultural intrigue! See you there!"
Glastonbury 2025 daily schedule: Who's playing on Saturday 28th June?
Pyramid Stage
- 12pm: Kaiser Chiefs
- 1.30pm: Brandi Carlile
- 3pm: The Script
- 4.30pm: John Fogerty
- 6.15pm: Patchwork
- 8pm: Raye
- 10pm: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
Other Stage
- 11.30am: Alessi Rose
- 12.45pm: Good Neighbours
- 2pm: beabadoobee
- 3.30pm: Weezer
- 5pm: Amyl & The Sniffers
- 6.45pm: Ezra Collective
- 8.30pm: Deftones
- 10.30pm: Charli XCX
West Holts Stage
- 11.30am: Infinity Song
- 1pm: Nilüfer Yanya
- 2.30pm: Bob Vylan
- 4pm: Kneecap
- 5.30pm: Yussef Dayes
- 7pm: Greentea Peng
- 8.30pm: Amaarae
- 10.45pm: Doechii
Woodsies
- 11.30am: The Amazons
- 12.45pm: Sorry
- 2pm: Fcukers
- 3.15pm: JADE
- 4.30pm: Nova Twins
- 6pm: TV On The Radio
- 7.30pm: Father John Misty
- 9pm: Tom Odell
- 10.30pm: Scissor Sisters
The Park Stage
- 11.10am: Yann Tiersen
- 12.45pm: Ichiko Aoba
- 2pm: Japanese Breakfast
- 3.30pm: Lucy Dacus
- 4.45pm: PA Salieu
- 6pm: Gary Numan
- 7.30pm: TBA
- 9.15pm: Beth Gibbons
- 11pm: Caribou
Acoustic Stage
- 11.30am: Henry Grace
- 12.10pm: Lorraine Nash
- 1pm: Oisin Leech
- 2pm: Sophie B Hawkins
- 3pm: A Completely Unknown – A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan
- 4.10pm: The Bluebells
- 5.10pm: The Coronas
- 6.30pm: Jeremy Loops
- 8pm: Hothouse Flowers
- 9.30pm: Nick Lowe
Avalon Stage
- 11.30am: Fülü
- 12.50pm: Bess Atwell
- 2.15pm: Stephen Wilson Jr.
- 3.40pm: Jamie Cullum
- 5.10pm: The Amy Winehouse Band
- 6.40pm: Jade Bird
- 8.10pm: Rachel Chinouriri
- 9.40pm: Tom Walker
- 11.10pm: Hard-Fi
Left Field
- 12pm: [PANEL] Confronting The Rise Of The Far Right (Adam Green, Carole Cadwalladr, Hope Not Hate, Zarah Sultana Mp, John Harris)
- 1.30pm: [PANEL] Saving The Planet But Not Leaving The Workers Behind (Caroline Lucas, New Economics Foundation, Port Talbot Steel Worker, Unite The Union, Gracie Mae Bradley)
- 3pm: Radical Round Up (Billy Bragg, Rianne Downey, Andy White)
- 4.30pm: Girlband!
- 5.35pm: Chloe Slater
- 6.40pm: The Guest List
- 7.50pm: Lambrini Girls
- 9pm: Kate Nash
Arcadia
- 9pm: Danny Howard
- 9.55pm: Hannah Wants
- 10.50pm: Michael Bibi B2b Solomun
- 11.50pm: Dragonfly Show
- 12am: Four Tet
- 1am: Annie Mac B2b Jamz Supernova
- 2am: Groove Armada B2b Jungle [DJ Set]
