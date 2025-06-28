So now is more important than ever to make sure you know where to be and when, especially as two of the most anticipated performances today clash.

But don't worry – we have you covered, with tips on the shows you need to see and the full line-up and timings list of the entire day.

Here's what you need to know about who will be performing, when they'll be playing, and who we recommend you check out.

What are the must-see Glastonbury sets on Saturday 28th June?

Kaiser Chiefs. Rob Ball/Getty Images

Kaiser Chiefs (Pyramid Stage, 12pm)

This long-standing British favourites are setting the tone for the day by kicking off the Pyramid Stage with their crowd pleasing-anthems including I Predict a Riot, Oh My God, Never Miss a Beat and Ruby.

Get down early to kick off the day with something to get you jumping and singing your lungs out.

Patchwork (Pyramid Stage, 6pm)

This seemingly "unknown band" have become one of the most speculated acts of the year – but with a space on the Pyramid Stage, who exactly are they?

Emily Eavis has confirmed that it's a known artist (or artists) under a fake name, with theories suggesting it could be HAIM – as author Sylvia Haim released a book under that name – but we'll only find out on the day.

Doechii (West Holts Stage, 10:15pm)

No need for Anxiety here – Doechii is ready to take down the West Holts stage in absolute style.

The Denial Is a River rapper is the headliner, and while she clashes with Charli XCX, she is sure to bring down the house with her catchy tracks.

Clara Amfo has shared her excitement at seeing the musician take to the stage, saying: "My one to watch at Glastonbury this year has got to be Doechii, Doechii, Doechii!"

Charli XCX (Other Stage, 10:30pm)

After dominating 2024 with a Brat Summer, Charli XCX is closing out Saturday's Other Stage as the headliner in what is sure to be absolute style.

Huw Stephens has billed her as his Glasto highlight, telling us: "Charli XCX headlining the Other Stage Saturday will be unlike anything you've seen before – a moment of intense cultural intrigue! See you there!"

Glastonbury 2025 daily schedule: Who's playing on Saturday 28th June?

Neil Young. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Pyramid Stage

12pm: Kaiser Chiefs

1.30pm: Brandi Carlile

3pm: The Script

4.30pm: John Fogerty

6.15pm: Patchwork

8pm: Raye

10pm: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Other Stage

11.30am: Alessi Rose

12.45pm: Good Neighbours

2pm: beabadoobee

3.30pm: Weezer

5pm: Amyl & The Sniffers

6.45pm: Ezra Collective

8.30pm: Deftones

10.30pm: Charli XCX

West Holts Stage

11.30am: Infinity Song

1pm: Nilüfer Yanya

2.30pm: Bob Vylan

4pm: Kneecap

5.30pm: Yussef Dayes

7pm: Greentea Peng

8.30pm: Amaarae

10.45pm: Doechii

Charli XCX. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Woodsies

11.30am: The Amazons

12.45pm: Sorry

2pm: Fcukers

3.15pm: JADE

4.30pm: Nova Twins

6pm: TV On The Radio

7.30pm: Father John Misty

9pm: Tom Odell

10.30pm: Scissor Sisters

The Park Stage

11.10am: Yann Tiersen

12.45pm: Ichiko Aoba

2pm: Japanese Breakfast

3.30pm: Lucy Dacus

4.45pm: PA Salieu

6pm: Gary Numan

7.30pm: TBA

9.15pm: Beth Gibbons

11pm: Caribou

Acoustic Stage

11.30am: Henry Grace

12.10pm: Lorraine Nash

1pm: Oisin Leech

2pm: Sophie B Hawkins

3pm: A Completely Unknown – A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan

4.10pm: The Bluebells

5.10pm: The Coronas

6.30pm: Jeremy Loops

8pm: Hothouse Flowers

9.30pm: Nick Lowe

Doechii. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy

Avalon Stage

11.30am: Fülü

12.50pm: Bess Atwell

2.15pm: Stephen Wilson Jr.

3.40pm: Jamie Cullum

5.10pm: The Amy Winehouse Band

6.40pm: Jade Bird

8.10pm: Rachel Chinouriri

9.40pm: Tom Walker

11.10pm: Hard-Fi

Left Field

12pm: [PANEL] Confronting The Rise Of The Far Right (Adam Green, Carole Cadwalladr, Hope Not Hate, Zarah Sultana Mp, John Harris)

1.30pm: [PANEL] Saving The Planet But Not Leaving The Workers Behind (Caroline Lucas, New Economics Foundation, Port Talbot Steel Worker, Unite The Union, Gracie Mae Bradley)

3pm: Radical Round Up (Billy Bragg, Rianne Downey, Andy White)

4.30pm: Girlband!

5.35pm: Chloe Slater

6.40pm: The Guest List

7.50pm: Lambrini Girls

9pm: Kate Nash

Arcadia

9pm: Danny Howard

9.55pm: Hannah Wants

10.50pm: Michael Bibi B2b Solomun

11.50pm: Dragonfly Show

12am: Four Tet

1am: Annie Mac B2b Jamz Supernova

2am: Groove Armada B2b Jungle [DJ Set]

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.