So, which courts at Wimbledon have a roof and how long do they take to close? Read on for everything you need to know.

How many courts at Wimbledon have a roof?

Only two courts at Wimbledon have retractable roofs to avoid rain stopping play.

The first one is at Centre Court, which was first used in a match at the tournament in 2009 after rain interrupted the match between Dinara Safina and Amelie Mauresmo.

The second roof over No1 Court saw match-play for the first time in 2009.

How long does it take to close the roof of Wimbledon centre court 1?

The roof takes about 10 minutes to close, but more time is required to ensure the conditions inside the area are suitable for play, meaning the match often cannot resume immediately.

This has been the case at Wimbledon 2023, with tennis fans left frustrated by delays on Centre Court and No1 Court despite their high-tech roofs.

After Novak Djokovic’s opening match on Centre Court was delayed for 80 minutes on Monday (3rd July), Wimbledon organisers defended their Centre Court roof policy in a statement and said that player safety was always the priority in such circumstances.

"Every care is taken by the Championships Referee when checking the courts are fit for play following a rain delay, as player safety is our top priority," the statement said.

"In this instance, Centre Court took longer to dry than anticipated. Furthermore, given indications that the rain was due to stop imminently, the decision was taken to resume play with the roof open.

"The players were regularly updated during this time."

