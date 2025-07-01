In this week's Radio Times magazine, Annabel Croft and Tim Henman are among our guides to having great expectation thrust upon one's shoulders.

We are also approaching the 40th anniversary of Live Aid and to help celebrate, RT's Caroline Frost spoke to two people who created quite a stir when they took the stage on that hot Saturday afternoon.

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor reminisce about what is widely regarded as the greatest rock performance of all time. May says, "It was one of the few moments in anyone's life that you know you're doing something for all the right reasons."

I shall do what I did on the day. Watch the whole thing on TV with all the windows open, thought this time it won't be in a shared kitchen on a 13-inch black-and-white portable TV. How times have changed...

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

As the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale draws to a close, costume designer Leslie Kavanagh reveals how she styled the future.

"My house is a visual diary of my life..." But why is Johnny Vegas turning his collection into a fledgling business?

The White Lotus star Will Sharp talks teaming up with Girls' Lena Dunham - and fighting Richard E Grant.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.