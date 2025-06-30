British star Katie Boulter will also take to the main show court this afternoon against No. 9 seed Paula Badosa, a tough draw for the homegrown ace, while Emma Raducanu, Jacob Fearnley and women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will feature on Court 1.

Alcaraz and defending women's singles champion Barbora Krejčíková will shortly begin their separate title defences, while Jack Draper, Raducanu and Boulter represent the key British hopes.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Wimbledon order of play for today, plus the overall schedule.

Wimbledon 2025 order of play – Monday 30th June

All UK time. From 11am, unless specified.

Centre Court – from 1:30pm

Fabio Fognini (ITA) v [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[9] Paula Badosa (ESP) v Katie Boulter (GBR)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) v [3] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Court 1 – from 1pm

[1] Aryna Sabalenka v Carson Branstine (CAN)

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) v Joao Fonseca (BRZ)

Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Mimi Xu (GBR)

Court 2

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) v [9] Daniil Medvedev

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) v [6] Madison Keys (USA)

[4] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

[5] Taylor Fritz (USA) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Court 3

Sonay Kartal (GBR) v [20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Holger Rune (DEN) v Nicolas Jarry (CHL)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [5] Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

Court 4

Oliver Tarvet (GBR) v Leandro Riedi (SUI)

Greet Minnen (BEL) v Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

Ethan Quinn (USA) v Henry Searle (GBR)

Court 5

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Christopher O'Connell (AUS)

Luciano Darderi (ITA) v Roman Safiullin

Lulu Sun (NZL) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Court 6

Learner Tien (USA) v Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Ann Li (USA) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED)

Court 7

Anca Todoni (ROU) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Zizou Bergs (BEL) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Kamilla Rakhimova v Aoi Ito (JPN)

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) v Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)

Court 8

Eva Lys (GER) v Yue Yuan (CHN)

Peyton Stearns (USA) v Laura Siegemund (GER)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v Filip Misolic (AUT)

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Court 9

Vit Kopriva (CZE) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) v Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Brandon Holt (USA) v [26] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court 10

Diane Parry (FRA) v Petra Martic (CRO)

[21] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRZ) v Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP) v Chris Rodesch (NED)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Court 12

Elmer Moller (DEN) v [12] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Valentin Royer (FRA) v [24] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[29] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Hannah Klugman (GBR)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) v [32] McCartney Kessler (USA)

Court 14

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v [30] Linda Noskova (CZE)

[25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Jenson Brooksby (USA) v [31] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Court 15

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [22] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[20] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Arthur Fery (GBR)

Billy Harris (GBR) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v [13] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Court 16

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) v Oliver Crawford (GBR)

[12] Diana Shnaider v Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

[14] Andrey Rublev v Laslo Djere (SRB)

[24] Elise Mertens (BEL) v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Court 17

[23] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) v Hugo Dellien (BOL)

[16] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Harriet Dart (GBR) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)

[31] Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR)

Court 18

Anna Bondar (HUN) v [14] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

MacKenzie McDonald (USA) v [17] Karen Khachanov

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Talia Gibson (AUS)

Wimbledon 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Men's singles

First round: Monday 30th June – Tuesday 1st July

Second round: Wednesday 2nd – Thursday 3rd July

Third round: Friday 4th – Saturday 5th July

Fourth round: Sunday 6th – Monday 7th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 8th – Wednesday 9th July

Semi-finals: Friday 11th July

Final: Sunday 13th July

Women's singles

First round: Monday 30th June – Tuesday 1st July

Second round: Wednesday 2nd – Thursday 3rd July

Third round: Friday 4th – Saturday 5th July

Fourth round: Sunday 6th – Monday 7th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 8th – Wednesday 9th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 10th July

Final: Saturday 12th July

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.