Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang explained why he introduced a pregnant player in season 2 and subsequently a newborn baby in season 3, saying: "Since it is the finale, I thought that raising the stakes and taking a bigger risk in true Squid Game fashion was the right way to go.

"Through that, I wanted to expose to an even a more accurate degree the rock bottom of humanity and also shed light on even brighter hope. I believe that through the baby, Gi-hun is able to show those themes in a more detailed way.

"I believe that all of us are able to live in this world the way we do due to the efforts and struggles that our previous generation went through in order to give us a better world.

"And the reason we need to try to right the course of the world is because we want to give a better world to our future generation.

"So, in our story, the baby not only represents human conscience, but also the future generation for whom we need to fix the way we are."

He also revealed that he is "not too interested in telling a story that continues on from the conclusion" of season 3, and therefore that any spin-off he was a part of would fill in the time gap between seasons 1 and 2.

Elon Musk. ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, when speaking with TIME , Hwang spoke about the role of the VIPs in season 3.

"They take their masks off and go into the game and kill others with their own hands," he said of the VIPs in season 3.

He explained that he saw a similarity between them and Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world.

"In the past, those that really controlled the system and maintained power, they were hidden behind the curtain, almost like this big unseen conspiracy. However, it's no longer the case, especially in America.

"We talk a lot about oligarchy these days, but these so-called big tech owners, they step up, telling everyone who they're backing with their money.

"The people who really control the power and the system, they no longer hide behind a curtain. They willingly take their masks off, almost as if to declare, 'We're the ones running everything. We're the ones in control.'"

He added: "Elon Musk is everywhere these days, right? Everybody talks about him. Not only is he the head of a huge tech company that controls the world almost, but he's also this showman. After writing [season 3], of course I thought, 'Oh, some of the VIPs do kind of resemble Elon Musk.'"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Of course, the end of Squid Game season 3 is also notable for featuring a shock cameo from an A-list star.

In the final moments of the last episode, Cate Blanchett appears, playing a recruiter for what seems to be a US version of the games.

Squid Game season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.