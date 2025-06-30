The twist is linked to Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) volatile relationship with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

The couple haven't had an easy time of it so far, as Theo's teenage daughter Millie (played by Kaitlyn Earley) came to live with them.

Scheming Millie is pretending to be pregnant as a means of getting Theo to move home with her, her brother and their mum Danielle (Natalie Anderson).

Millie has an announcement for Theo. ITV

But Millie will panic when Theo heads to her school to discuss her pregnancy with her teacher.

Todd is convinced she was never pregnant in the first place, and he urges Millie to take another test proving this, and he'll back her up that it was a false positive.

An emotional Millie agrees to come clean, but when Theo later returns home and with Todd out of the house, Millie says she has something to tell her dad.

Will Millie be honest with Theo, or will she turn the tables on Todd once more?

Well, you'll have to tune in now on ITVX to find out, or wait until the episode airs at 8pm on ITV.

But we can confirm that there's fresh worry ahead for Todd, whether he realises it yet or not.

Having already shown signs of a nasty side, Theo is about to turn on one unsuspecting local who gets involved in his drama with Todd.

As Theo dishes out a warning, who is on the receiving end - and will Todd find out?

Official spoilers have already revealed that Theo's unhappy reaction to a visit from James Bailey (Jason Callender) will leave George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) concerned.

Is James the target, and could George be picking up on Theo's troubling behaviour?

