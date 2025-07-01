Harry Cooksley, who is currently coupled up with Shakira Khan, had his heart rate raised the most by former flame Helena Ford and vice versa.

Tonight (1st July), Shakira admits: "I’m not mad at you, you’ve not done anything wrong because you actually were really respectful, it’s just annoying as you barely touched each other."

Keen to reassure Shakira, Harry replies: "I was out of breath with yours… I had my heart beating out of my chest."

And while the heart rate challenge was over, Love Island has promised that passion is still burning at the mini firepit as two unexpected Islanders share a steamy kiss!

The following morning, Alima Gagigo, Shakira and Yasmin Pettet debrief on the night's events, and Alima reveals: "Helena whispered in his ear, 'I can’t wait to f*** you,' and I think that’s the reason why his heart went like that. He knew that she whispered that and I think he should have told you last night…"

And Shakira is not impressed as she rages: "Now I know why everyone's f****ng whispering and laughing and expecting me to kick off at him. Helena can f*** off!"

In the snug, Shakira confronts Harry, but will he come clean?

But hope isn't lost for romance for Shakira as a text lets her and Toni know that a new male bombshell is waiting to take them both on a date.

Post Office retail support Ryan is 27 years old and feels as though now is a good time "to find a girl that I could bring home to my parents".

He said of stepping on the Islanders' toes: "You could only be in the villa for a short time, so if it happens, the boys might be pissed off with me, but it is what it is."

Viewers will have to wait and see how tonight's events unfold.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

