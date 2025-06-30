The 10-part series will begin in a secret Blind Date location, where contestants must choose between three potential suitors, hidden from view behind the legendary wall. The streamer has promised a host of "unique, innovative and head-turning format twists," as the daters see if forever love could truly grow as they spend the summer living together but potential new partners are always lurking behind the wall.

The Rooneys has also been announced, a docuseries that features Coleen and Wayne Rooney as they've never been seen before, along with their family and friends as they step into a new chapter of their lives.

This is the second collaboration the Rooneys have had with Disney+, with Coleen's The Real Wagatha Story debuting on the streamer in 2023.

The series will offer "unprecedented access" to the couple that will see them navigating the "highs and lows of everyday family life, whether that’s juggling their respective careers and busy family of four boys, or enjoying quality family time on holiday, celebrating milestone birthdays and anniversaries".

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The final commission in the mix is Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea, featuring Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo as they embrace their latest challenge and greatest joy to date... parenthood!

The synopsis reads: "Known for their infectious energy and no filter truth-telling, Jamie and Sophie’s on-screen journey in their twenties gripped audiences across the globe on hit Channel 4 series Made in Chelsea. Their new Disney+ Original series will take viewers on a no holds barred whirlwind journey of the next chapter in their lives in this refreshingly relatable series.

"Whether it’s the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy, balancing their busy professional lives, moving into their first family home, navigating support – and unsolicited advice – from loved ones, or documenting of the way on their top-charting podcast, NearlyParents, viewers can expect moments of warmth, humour and of course, a healthy dose of drama as the countdown approaches…"

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing. Disney+

Speaking of the upcoming series, Jamie and Sophie said: "For nearly a decade, we’ve brought audiences along the highs and lows of our personal and professional lives through TV, radio, social media and our podcasts.

"It’s such an honour to now partner with the incredible teams at Disney+ and Dorothy St Pictures to bring our next chapter to viewers across the globe. Navigating our lives with a baby on the way has opened up a whole new stage of our relationship – we can’t wait to give you a front row seat!"

Filming is underway on The Rooneys and Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo: Raising Chelsea (w/t) and production will begin on Blind Date later this year, with further details to be announced in due course.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.