Naturally, some fans have already started making their own fan castings, with many noting that Andor's Adria Arjona would make a good Wonder Woman.

They also noticed that Gunn follows her on social media, with theories running rife that she could have already been cast.

Now, speaking with Extra, Gunn suggested that fans shouldn't read too much into who he's following on social media to find out future castings - however, he did admit that Arjona would make a "great" Wonder Woman.

Adria Arjona. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

He said: "I followed Adria Arjona on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], 'He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman, that means she's Wonder Woman!' She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.

Read more:

"But she was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. So, I followed her then, I didn't just follow her. People just notice these things all the time."

The film Gunn is referring to in which Arjona starred is 2016's The Belko Experiment, which was directed by Greg McLean but for which Gunn wrote the script.

Arjona has also had roles in series and films including Good Omens, Morbius, Hit Man and Blink Twice.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While fans wait for news of Wonder Woman in the DCU, they can currently look forward to Superman, which will introduce not only the titular hero, played by David Corenswet, but also a host of others in supporting roles.

For instance, Edi Gathegi stars as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Isabela Merced plays Hawkgirl, while Milly Alcock is expected to appear as Supergirl, ahead of her own film being released in 2026.

Superman will be released in cinemas on Friday 11th July 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.