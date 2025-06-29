And now the Nine Perfect Strangers star has spoken further about the possibility of landing the role, although this time he seems slightly less keen – even calling the role "every actor’s kind of nightmare” during a recent interview People.

"[You’re] also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise," he explained. "Why can’t they bring out more agents or more 00’s? I think that would be so much more fun, because there just isn’t the restraints and the expectation.”

He added: "Maybe I’m just a p***y. I don’t know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn’t that overhanging cultural pressure."

These new quotes about playing a different agent tally with what Golding told us during our interview back in May, when he pitched an idea for potential 008, which could serve as a reference to a "lucky Chinese number".

"There's plenty more characters in that universe to play and explore," he said.

As for the latest reports on who might eventually be cast in the role, recent rumours have added Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson to the long list previously headlined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson – but there are still no concrete developments.

Now that Villeneuve has been confirmed as director, we imagine further details may start to emerge at a quicker rate than before and we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for more exciting updates soon.

In his statement announcing that he would direct the film earlier this week, Villeneuve wrote: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory."

He added: "I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."

