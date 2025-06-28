But also of note to fans is the detail that Villeneuve will reportedly not be given final cut on the film. This is by no means out of the ordinary for the franchise – the previous regime under Barbara Broccoli never gave a director final cut – but it may be a surprise to some who thought Villeneuve's appointment may bring about greater creative control than usual.

Still, that detail shouldn't do too much to dampen fans's enthusiasm about Villeneuve signing on, and it seems very likely that the director will find a way to put his own unique stamp on the series.

In his statement announcing that he would direct the film, Villeneuve wrote: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory."

He added: "I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."

As for who will be playing Bond in the film, that's still very much up for debate – although recent rumours have added Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson to the long list previously headlined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report from The InSneider, new producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal are looking to move on from long-time Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have had a hand in the scripts for the last seven 007 movies.

Now that Villeneuve has been confirmed as director, we imagine further details may start to emerge at a quicker rate than before – we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for more exciting updates soon.

