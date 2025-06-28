Denis Villeneuve's James Bond deal is only for one film – and doesn't include final cut
The Canadian auteur was confirmed as the director of the next 007 flick this week.
Earlier this week, James Bond fans were given an overdue – and extremely exciting – update about the long-gestating 26th film in the spy franchise: acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve is on board to direct.
Now, some more details have started to filter through about the contract that the Canadian auteur has signed, with a report from Puck suggesting that the deal is currently only for Villeneuve to direct one film – although it does add that there's a chance that could change if the film ends up being a hit.
But also of note to fans is the detail that Villeneuve will reportedly not be given final cut on the film. This is by no means out of the ordinary for the franchise – the previous regime under Barbara Broccoli never gave a director final cut – but it may be a surprise to some who thought Villeneuve's appointment may bring about greater creative control than usual.
Still, that detail shouldn't do too much to dampen fans's enthusiasm about Villeneuve signing on, and it seems very likely that the director will find a way to put his own unique stamp on the series.
In his statement announcing that he would direct the film, Villeneuve wrote: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory."
He added: "I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."
As for who will be playing Bond in the film, that's still very much up for debate – although recent rumours have added Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson to the long list previously headlined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Meanwhile, according to a recent report from The InSneider, new producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal are looking to move on from long-time Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have had a hand in the scripts for the last seven 007 movies.
Now that Villeneuve has been confirmed as director, we imagine further details may start to emerge at a quicker rate than before – we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for more exciting updates soon.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.