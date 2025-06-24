While it was ultimately passed on by producers, Gilroy revealed (via Collider): "I think Steven [Soderbergh] tried twice to get into the Bond business. And it sounds to me very much like what they’re doing now is very much what [Steven] was suggesting a long time ago.

"We wanted to go back to the ’60s and do it in black and white and do Carnaby St and do the whole thing.

"I thought it was a really swinging idea, like $30 million [budget], but he couldn’t get them to… they just wouldn’t give anybody control."

Tony Gilroy. Getty

While Gilroy's plans were for Soderbergh (Black Bag) to direct the potential film, it just wasn't meant to be.

As for the future of Bond, that is currently very much up in the air, with the fate of the franchise and its next lead yet to be determined.

Gilroy hasn't been the only big Hollywood name that's recently been talking of his future in the world of Bond, with Danny Boyle admitting that it's "never say never" when it comes to the possibility of him directing a new film.

Previously slated to direct No Time to Die, Boyle seemed to rule out the prospect of returning to Bond in an interview with Business Insider, saying: "That ship has sailed."

Read more:

However, Boyle did tell Deadline: "Well, you should never say never, and nobody should ever say never. We tried our best and we couldn't find a way of harmoniously doing it so we parted company and we wished each other well and it's probably best left there... You never say never."

Amazon MGM Studios has taken over creative control of the franchise, since confirming that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be producing the upcoming movie.

Although no casting details have been confirmed just yet, it's a big step in the right direction for fans who are patiently waiting for further details on the future of Bond.

When their producer roles were confirmed, Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement: "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema.

"We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who made so many extraordinary films, and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.