The ending of the show, played out in episodes 10-12, not only depict the events that led Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to become the revolutionary we know in Rogue One, but also showed the various different heartbreaking sacrifices that were crucial to the rebellion.

Here's everything you need to know about how the series ends – complete with intel from showrunner Tony Gilroy and cast members Stellan Skarsgård (Luthen Rael), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero).

Buckle in – it's an emotional one.

Andor season 2 ending explained: Why did Bix leave Cassian?

The final shot of Andor season 2 makes it clear that Bix (Adria Arjona) left Cassian when she discovered she was pregnant. The show ends with a devastating yet hopeful shot of Bix thankfully alive and back on Mina-Rau, with a baby in her arms.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Gilroy explained his reasoning behind ending the series there, saying: "I wanted it to be hopeful, but also it does make it more painful, and it's just one more thing [Cassian's] sacrificing that he doesn't even know.

Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in Andor season 2. LucasFilm

"Also I wanted to make sure that people understood if there was any doubt why Bix left, because it's a complicated moment when she leaves. And so this makes it clear what was probably going on."

As Gilroy mentions, it's a bittersweet ending to the show. We know exactly what's going to happen to Cassian in Rogue One – and, as a result, we now know that he will never be reunited with Bix, or even know his child exists, let alone meet them.

But it also means that Cassian's legacy lives on and, as Andor does so well, makes it clear just what his sacrifice is for.

Why did Kleya kill Luthen?

Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau) killed Luthen to stop him from falling into the Empire's clutches and being tortured for information.

It's likely that Luthen had previously ordered her to kill him if he was ever compromised and risked giving away any information.

Tragically, before we see Kleya kill Luthen, we learn more about their father-daughter relationship and see how their strong bond came to be.

Speaking about that moment to RadioTimes.com, Skårsgard said: "I thought it was beautiful. It's in such a small space, it's so beautifully written there, and it has all the ingredients.

"We had different discussions about where we were going with that, but I think it is so without cliche, very truthful, and it's brutal."

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael in Andor season 2. LucasFilm

Gilroy added: "We talked about different back stories over the years. I didn't have the back story fully articulated until we started coming up to working on season 2, and then we decided to do this standalone episode.

"Also, to be quite honest, we had no idea when we started what a great actress, actor Elizabeth Dulau was going to be, who's just a rockstar."

Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki in Andor. Lucasfilmn/Disney+

After Kleya kills Luthen, Cassian defies orders and goes to rescue her. She's reluctant about having to leave for Yavin after Luthen's death, describing it as a "bitter ending" – but Cassian refuses to leave her.

The ISB catch up with them but, with K-2SO's help, they manage to shoot their way out and make it to Yavin.

There, Cassian informs the rest of the group about Luthen's death and tells them about Lonnie's information – that the Emperor's energy programme is the cover story for the manufacture of a weapon, and that there's a connection between the Ghorman destruction, the Kyber mining on Jedha and an engineer called Galen Erso, setting the scene for events to come.

What happened to Dedra Meero?

In a deliciously satisfying end for Dedra Meero, it's revealed that she's been locked up on Narkina 5.

Actor Denise Gough was "delighted" with that end for her character, telling RadioTimes.com: "Everybody knows in that one shot, when you see her in that uniform, you know what her future is."

Denise Gough plays Dedra Meero in Andor. Disney

She added: "I think for the audience, it's really satisfying, because she needs a punishment, even though you want to give some humanity to these people. But I'm not the kind of actor who's like, 'I have to love my character.' I'm like, 'No, I absolutely don't!'

"I think what she does is absolutely heinous throughout this season. And so I was delighted that she ends up there. I love it. And there's no way out. Not one way out, no way out!"

What happened to the rest of the rebels?

By the end of the last episode, the surviving rebels are gathered together on Yavin, including Cassian, Kleya, Mon Mothma, Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt), Vel (Faye Marsay), Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), and more.

For Genevieve O'Reilly, this is the culmination of the entire series, as we find all of our rebels in one place after being separated for so long.

Ben Miles as Tay Kolma (left) and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma (right) in Andor. LucasFilm

"I feel like it's what Andor was driving to – what it takes in order to find them all in the one place, to find an organised rebellion," she explained to RadioTimes.com.

"[From] how disparate it begins, and they're all in different places, and in order to be what it becomes in Rogue One, for them to land there together – it meant a lot for me."

But they're also conscious of everyone they've lost, with Vel and Cassian taking a moment to toast the dead, including Cinta (Varada Sethu), Luthen, and Cassian's mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw).

"So much of the show is about the people that laid the road that are forgotten," Gilroy added to RadioTimes.com.

"There’s no Yavin without Luthen, none of this exists without him. But nobody even knows who he is really, or they hate him, or they had a bad run.

"Most great revolutions or movements of any sort, the people that are really responsible are, by and large, left behind."

Why does Cassian go to Kafrene?

Cassian is told that Tivik (Daniel Mays), his intelligence source, is on Kafrene and will only talk to him. Bail gives Cassian his orders – to proceed to his contact and do it quickly.

It takes us up to Rogue One and the Mission to the Ring of Kafrene in the Star Wars timeline, which would see Tivik inform Cassian of an imminent weapons test from the Empire – a weapon, powered by kyber crystals, that was strong enough to destroy planets.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2. Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

As Gilroy previously explained, he wanted to take Andor season 2 right up to the opening scenes of Rogue One – which he has done in spectacular style.

Now, it's time to say goodbye to Cassian and co.

But with just two seasons, Gilroy has upped the standard immensely for Star Wars storytelling on TV – and, with any luck, it will have changed the entire franchise and the future of its storytelling for the better.

Andor is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 continues on Wednesday 14th May 2025.

