Tony Gilroy has given us TV that will go down in Star Wars history in Andor season 2 episodes 7 to 9, which tackle the brutal Ghorman massacre.

Episode 9 sees Mon Mothma actress Genevieve O'Reilly getting her shining moment, with a haunting and explosive speech to the senate, risking her life and everything she has, to place the blame squarely on the "monstrous" Emperor Palpatine. The importance of that moment can't be overstated, with it directly leading to the formal declaration of the Rebel Alliance.

But actress O'Reilly was nervous that the moment wouldn't actually make the cut.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: "I have to start off by saying thank you to Tony Gilroy for writing it because it had existed somewhere else in the Star Wars world, and I was nervous that maybe they wouldn't be able to put it in this but Tony carved that out.

"I think it was so important for Mon Mothma, for that woman, for that character, to have that moment to see her have to risk it all, and to see her have to risk it all on the basis of the oppression of a civilisation, of the Ghormans."

She added: "For that to be the straw, for that to be the final moment where she said, ‘Okay, I have to do this now. I'm willing to stand up there. I'm willing to sacrifice my life', to put herself in very clear and present danger in order to use her voice, which is her only weapon for other people, for what she truly believes in – it was everything to me as an actor to have the opportunity to use her voice."

It's the ultimate moment of sacrifice for Mon Mothma, which O'Reilly rightly points out is the heart of the show.

"I think that's what Tony's writing, and this season in particular, does so well – you understand what each of these characters is sacrificing," she explained.

"If sacrifice is at the heart of the theme of the opportunity for effective rebellion, if it requires sacrifice, then I think what this piece shows is what each of them are sacrificing.

"And I think there is such an understanding of our own humanity in that – what it might cost."

Andor is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 continues on Wednesday 14th May 2025.

