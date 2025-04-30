After we lost Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) in the opening episodes of season 2, now it's time to say goodbye to rebel spy Cinta, played by Varada Sethu.

Season 2 episode 6 sees Cinta reconnect with her former lover Vel (Faye Marsay) as the pair of them guide rebels on the Ghorman Front through a mission which is, unbeknownst to them, spied on by Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

But in the midst of the mission, one of the Ghorman rebels accidentally shoots and kills Cinta, with Vel left in shock.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Vel actress Faye Marsay opened up about the doubly cruel impact of that heartbreaking death.

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz in Andor. LucasFilm

She said: "What's so sad for Vel and Cinta is that we see them reconnect in that episode, and the possibility of making something together and being realigned and being back together, but also being able to do what they want to do most, which is be part of this rebellion.

"Then that gets taken away in pretty much the same episode. It's cruel and would arguably make Vel go, 'I'm not doing this anymore'. But she doesn't. She keeps going."

Marsay added: "It was a hard one to film, really hard for me and [Varada] as well, because we're good friends and [Vel and Cinta are] first openly queer [couple] in live action.

"That's something that we're both very proud of as well, because we're normalising the normal. It was intense and very sad for Vel."

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma and Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha in Andor. Lucasfilm/Disney

We were introduced to Cinta in season 1, as one of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgard) network of rebel spies, with the character working with Vel and Cassian to break into the armory of the garrison on Aldhani.

In season 2, it's suggested that she's responsible for the death of Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), after he posed quite the problem for Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Luthen.

Somehow, we have a feeling this is only the beginning of the losses we're set to experience this season as we prepare for the show to line up with Rogue One.

Buckle in, everyone.

