The second season of Andor, which stars Diego Luna as the Rebel revolutionary, has premiered to rave reviews, with fans desperate to find out what's set to happen to the heroes that we don't see in Rogue One.

But for one character, it seems that question has already been answered. Here's everything you need to know about Tay Kolma, played by Ben Miles.

What happened to Tay Kolma in Andor season 2?

It's very much hinted at the end of episode 2 that Tay Kolma is killed, under orders from Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

As viewers will remember from season 1, Tay was a childhood friend of Mon Mothma's (Genevieve O'Reilly) and a close confidant.

In season 1, we see her recruit Tay into her plans to fund the Rebellion's activities by means of a fake charity foundation.

But, in season 2, we see tension arise between them. He says he's feeling "undervalued", not so subtly hinting that he wants more money from Mon.

Ben Miles as Tay Kolma (left) and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma (right) in Andor. LucasFilm

He can clearly see that she's doing better for herself, with the foundation in good shape and her daughter being married into a rich family (however badly Mon might feel about that personally).

Things aren't going as well for Tay - his wife has left him, his business dealings aren't going well, and he's clearly getting nervy about the risks he's taken on by being involved with the Rebellion.

To add insult to injury, he's also clearly harbouring unrequited feelings about Mon.

Mon tells all of this to Luthen and, while she's ready to "find a number" and pay Tay off, Luthen hints that he's ready to deal with the problem in another, far more permanent, way.

It's always been made clear that Luthen isn't afraid to tie up loose ends, and dispose of people when they start to become a problem for the Rebellion - and Tay certainly seems to have become a problem.

Sure enough, when Tay leaves the party, Vel (Faye Marsay) sees that his driver has been replaced by her former partner - Rebel spy and assassin Cinta (Varada Sethu).

While Tay questions his usual driver's absence, Cinta reassures him and he steps into the vehicle.

Will this be the last we see of Tay Kolma? We wouldn't be surprised...

Who plays Tay Kolma in Andor season 2?

Actor Ben Miles plays Tay Kolma. He's also known for various roles across film and TV including Peter Townsend in The Crown, Roger Dascombe in V for Vendetta, and Patrick Maitland in Coupling.

He's also accomplished in the world of theatre, starring in productions like the RSC's Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, and the Old Vic's Richard II.

He was awarded a Tony for his role as Tom in The Norman Conquests.

Andor season 2 continues weekly on Disney+ UK.

