Diego Luna returns to the lead role, which he originated in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with this prequel series exploring the harrowing events that motivated him to put everything on the line for a fledgling Rebel Alliance.

Familiar faces from that earlier blockbuster, including Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic and Alan Tudyk's K-2SO, have joined the Andor cast for season 2, alongside returning favourites like Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly and Denise Gough.

If you're eager for more, here's the full release schedule for Andor season 2, including when you can expect the next episode on Disney Plus.

When is Andor season 2 episode 4 released on Disney Plus?

Diego Luna stars in Andor season 2. Disney Plus

Andor season 2 episode 4 will be released on Disney Plus UK at 2am on Wednesday 30th April 2025.

The show is being released simultaneously around the world, which confusingly means that it launches on Tuesday evenings in the United States at 6pm PT and 9pm ET.

Andor season 2 is dropping three new episodes per week, meaning that the fourth, fifth and sixth chapters will all be available to stream on Disney Plus UK from next Wednesday. Plenty to get stuck into!

How many episodes are there in Andor season 2?

There are 12 episodes in Andor season 2, matching the length of the first instalment.

These episodes bring the rebel's life story to a close, bringing him up to the events of the fateful Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Andor season 2 release schedule

Genevieve O'Reilly stars in Andor season 2. Disney Plus

Fortunately for avid fans, Andor season 2 is enjoying an expedited release schedule with three episodes dropping per week, meaning the whole thing will be streaming in the space of a month.

Although there is some concern this could limit the longevity of the show in the public consciousness, it will also come as welcome news to those who have struggled through the show's two-and-a-half year hiatus.

Andor season 2 episode 1 – Wednesday 23rd April 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 2 – Wednesday 23rd April 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 3 – Wednesday 23rd April 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 4 – Wednesday 30th April 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 5 – Wednesday 30th April 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 6 – Wednesday 30th April 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 7 – Wednesday 7th May 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 8 – Wednesday 7th May 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 9 – Wednesday 7th May 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 10 – Wednesday 14th May 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 11 – Wednesday 14th May 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 episode 12 – Wednesday 14th May 2025 (at 2am BST)

Andor season 2 trailer

If you're excited for more Andor, check out the trailer below for a glimpse at what's in store later in season 2.

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus. Season 2 coming Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

