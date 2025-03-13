Andor showrunner addresses unusual season 2 release schedule – blames Disney
The finale is arriving at lightspeed.
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has addressed the surprising release schedule for the second – and final – season of the Star Wars spin-off, describing it as a "Disney decision".
The acclaimed series depicts events leading up to 2016 blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, following the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he is gradually drawn into the fledgling Rebel Alliance.
The first season dropped back in 2022 with a triple-bill premiere, before switching to a more conventional schedule of one episode per week, spreading out across approximately two months.
Some fans credited this gradual rollout for keeping the show at the forefront of pop culture conversation over an extended period, which meant there was some confusion when Disney Plus announced an expedited drop for season 2 episodes.
Starting from Wednesday 23rd April (in the UK), the streamer will be releasing three episodes of Andor in every week of its run, meaning the show will be polished off in just a month.
Speaking to Collider, Gilroy said of the move: "We heard about that as we finished. We finished the show in November. We final-ed the show in November, so we really had to wait for Skeleton Crew.
"It's a Disney decision. There's an internal logic behind it. They have their reasons."
Gilroy seemed to express some scepticism in the chat, first joking that it would be "a burden on podcasters" covering the series, before adding that fans too may feel pressure to stay up late binge-watching in order to avoid spoilers.
He added: "What are they going to do? It's a movie a week, you know?"
Earlier this year, Marvel animation Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man followed a similarly rapid schedule comprised of double-bills and triple-bills, which quickly burned through its 10-episode first season.
However, in that case, the episodes were generally shorter, clocking in at approximately half an hour as opposed to Andor's typically longer chapters (between 40 and 60 minutes).
Andor season 2 premieres on Disney Plus UK on Wednesday 23rd April 2025.
