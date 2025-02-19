Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2 release date speculation

What If...? voice actor Hudson Thames steps in for Tom Holland on this project, while Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo takes up the iconic role previously popularised in live-action by Willem Dafoe.

The first season left viewers with a major cliffhanger ending and various other storylines hurtling in exciting directions, so it's a good thing that the show's future has been confirmed by Marvel Animation and Disney Plus.

Here's everything we know so far about Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but comments from producer Brad Winderbaum suggest we may not be waiting as long as expected.

Animation fans have had to endure extended and arduous waits for the likes of Invincible, Arcane and What If...? to return from their past hiatuses, but Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man has been gifted a running start on future episodes.

During an appearance on The Movie Podcast, Winderbaum explained that the show has been renewed for two additional seasons and that work on the second is already progressing at pace.

"I've fallen so head over heels in love with these characters," he began. "And also, I've read all the scripts for season 2, we're halfway through the animatics – what Jeff [Trammell, showrunner] is building brick by brick in this show starts to pay off."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Winderbaum elaborated: "You feel it in season 1, you grow connected to these characters, so when everything starts to lock in and pay off by the end of the season... I don't know about you guys, but I feel it really in my soul."

"And it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons," he added. "We're in agreement through season 3, so in a couple of weeks I'm going to hear his pitch for the third season of the show – and I'm like a fan, I cannot wait."

With season 2 already in production, we're estimating a launch date in summer 2026.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2 cast

Colman Domingo stars in Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Disney

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2's voice cast is expected to see all the key players return, led by Hudson Thames as Peter Parker and Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn.

Here's a reminder of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man cast:

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Kari Wahlgren as May Parker

Grace Song as Nico Minoru

Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln / Tombstone

Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn

Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn

Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2 plot theories

Spider-Man in Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. Disney

Plot details are not currently available for Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2, but the season 1 finale certainly left plenty more ground to cover in future episodes.

Expect to find out more about the shocking reveal of Peter's father, Richard, seemingly being alive and incarcerated, while his mentor Norman discovers some symbiote tissue, which also has major implications for season 2.

We also wouldn't be surprised to see the return of Hannibal star Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius (aka Doctor Octopus), who seems hell-bent on revenge after his initial run-in with arch-enemy Spider-Man.

Is there a Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2 trailer?

Alas, not just yet – we'll keep you updated on any new footage as it comes in.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.