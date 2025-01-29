Instead, the acclaimed Spider-Verse films appears to have been a reference for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, judging from the licensed soundtrack and vivid pop art colours.

The story follows a teenage Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) as he gets the hang of fighting crime in Queens, New York City, with none other than Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) as his unlikely mentor.

Read on for more on the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man voice cast, including where you might have seen (or heard) them before.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man cast: Full list of actors and characters

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney

Here's a quick rundown of the main players in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – keep scrolling for detailed profiles on each actor and character.

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn

Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln

Grace Song as Nico Minoru

Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn

Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Kari Wahlgren as May Parker

Paul F Tompkins as Bentley Wittman

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Hudson Thames stars in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Who is Peter Parker? Peter Parker is a high school student who gains incredible superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Determined to use his abilities for good, he takes on the identity of Spider-Man and seeks to protect the people of his neighbourhood from wrong-doers. In this version of the classic story, his vigilantism brings him into contact with Harry Osborn, and by extension his father, Norman – better known as the Green Goblin.

What else has Hudson Thames been in? Thames has previously voiced Peter Parker in Marvel's What If...?, where he proved himself a worthy substitute to live-action star Tom Holland. His other television credits include Mad Men, I Think You Should Leave and the US version of Ghosts.

Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn

Colman Domingo stars in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Disney

Who is Norman Osborn? One of Spider-Man's most threatening nemeses! Norman is a businessman by day – the powerful CEO of Oscorp, no less – but in the comics, he frequently succumbs to the whims of his dark alter ego: the Green Goblin. In this series, we meet Osborn before his villainous persona is fully established. Instead, he actually acts as a mentor to Peter Parker, in a similar manner to how Tony Stark took the teen under his wing in the main MCU. However, this uneasy alliance surely can't last forever.

What else has Colman Domingo been in? In 2023, Domingo received his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in a self-titled biopic. He followed up that success with more acclaimed turns in musical drama Sing Sing and Netflix miniseries The Madness. You might also recognise him from Fear the Walking Dead, If Beale Street Could Talk, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Colour Purple and Euphoria.

Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln

Eugene Byrd stars in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Paramount+/Disney

Who is Lonnie Lincoln? Lonnie is a classmate of Peter's in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. However, in the comics, he grows up to become the villain known ominously as Tombstone.

What else has Eugene Byrd been in? Byrd's past voice work includes The Legend of Vox Machina and Spidey and His Amazing Friends, where he voiced Jeff Morales, the father of Spider-Man successor Miles. His live-action appearances on the small screen include Arrow, LA's Finest, All American, Quantum Leap and 911 Lonestar.

Grace Song as Nico Minoru

Peter Parker and Nico Minoru in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney

Who is Nico Minoru? Nico is a classmate of Peter's in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. In the comics, she is known for being a powerful magic user, who is closely affiliated with a team of teenage superheroes known as the Runaways.

What else has Grace Song been in? Song has previously made appearances in High Maintenance, Kidding, Adam Ruins Everything and The Premise.

Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn

On the left, actor Zeno Robinson and, on the right, Harry Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images/Disney

Who is Harry Osborn? Harry is Norman Osborn's son, who is around the same age as Peter. He is saved by Spider-Man in an early episode of the series, which ultimately brings the fledgling superhero under the tutorship of Norman. In the comics, Harry ultimately follows in his father's villainous footsteps, becoming known as the Hobgoblin among other aliases – but this alternate reality may head in a different direction with the character.

What else has Zeno Robinson been in? Robinson is a voice actor with numerous credits, including English dubs of popular anime series My Hero Academia, Pokemon: Journeys, Attack on Titan and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius

Hugh Dancy photographed at Tokyo Comic Con 2024. Mila Gruber/Getty Images

Who is Otto Octavius? Otto is another of Peter Parker's most famous enemies, better known by his villainous pseudonym Doctor Octopus. It's not yet known how he'll factor into this origin story.

What else has Hugh Dancy been in? Dancy is best known for playing Will Graham opposite Mads Mikkelsen's Hannibal Lecter in the cult favourite horror series Hannibal. Since the show was cancelled, he has appeared in The Path, Homeland, The Good Fight and Law & Order. His film credits include Emma Thompson comedy Late Night and period drama Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Charlie Cox plays Daredevil. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Disney/Disney

Who is Matt Murdock / Daredevil? Matt Murdock is a lawyer who was blinded as a child in a toxic waste spill. The accident imbued his other senses with superhuman sensitivity, which he uses to patrol the streets of Hell's Kitchen as its vigilante defender Daredevil. Matt and Peter have a long history in the comics, which was referenced by Cox's cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. This animated origin story will imagine an even earlier meeting between the two superheroes.

What else has Charlie Cox been in? Besides his various Marvel projects, Cox is known for crime dramas Kin and Boardwalk Empire, plus spy thriller Treason, heist flick King of Thieves and acclaimed biopic The Theory of Everything. He will next play Matt Murdock in much-anticipated Disney Plus revival Daredevil: Born Again.

Kari Wahlgren as May Parker

Kari Wahlgren attends 10th Annual Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Voice Awards Gala. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Who is May Parker? May is Peter's aunt, who becomes his primary caregiver following the death of his parents and, later, his uncle too. She is typically depicted as a loving and caring guardian, who Peter would be lost without.

What else has Kari Wahlgren been in? Wahlgren's earlier voice work includes Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, where she played Jane Foster, Enchantress and Wasp, plus Young Justice, Gravity Falls, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rick & Morty and, most recently, What If...?, where she replaced Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Paul F Tompkins as Bentley Wittman

Paul F Tompkins speaks at the Marvel Studios animation panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Who is Bentley Wittman? Bentley Wittman is another character from Spider-Man lore, better known by his villainous alter-ego Wizard. He has no powers, but uses various technological inventions to cause havoc for Peter Parker and other Marvel heroes.

What else has Paul F Tompkins been in? Tompkins is best known for his comedy work, with one of his best-loved roles being Mr Peanutbutter in acclaimed Netflix animation Bojack Horseman. In live-action, he has appeared in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Miracle Workers and Criminal Minds.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 29th January 2025.

