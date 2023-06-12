Spider-Man : Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he's pulled back into the multiverse by his friend Gwen Stacy ( Hailee Steinfeld ) and taken on another wild adventure – and many fans and critics have claimed it surpasses the original .

Five years after the release of Into the Spider-Verse , which was widely praised for its unique animation style and storytelling, the sequel has finally swung into cinemas.

The sequel also breaks new ground for Marvel's Muslim representation with new character Malala Windsor, aka Spider-UK, and boasts a brilliant soundtrack, with Daniel Pemberton returning once again to handle the music.

Alongside Moore and Steinfeld, vocal talents include Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, and Oscar Isaac.

But when is the sequel coming to Netflix and Disney Plus? If you're hoping to watch the film from the comfort of your own home, read on for everything you need to know about the movie's digital release date and when it should be available to stream online.

Malala Windsor (Spider-UK) and Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will become available to buy or rent on digital platforms on 18th July, 2023, The Hollywood Handle has confirmed.

It is unclear whether this date will include Netflix or any other streaming services.

How to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse online – is it coming to Netflix?

Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures

Yes. Back in 2021, Netflix announced a multiyear deal starting in 2022 for theatrically released Sony feature films to go to the streaming service for their first-pay windows.

This means that we can expect Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse to land on Netflix after its exclusive theatrical run.

An official Netflix release date is yet to be confirmed, but we’ve seen new Sony movies landing on Netflix 120 days after they’ve premiered in cinemas.

If this is the case for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it'll become available to stream on Netflix from September 30th 2023, but that’s just speculation at this point and fans will have to wait for an official date.

Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be on Disney Plus?

Yes, eventually, but there'll be a bit of a wait.

As detailed above, Sony has partnered with Netflix for exclusive initial releases on its movies but, if you're a Disney Plus subscriber instead, don't worry: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse won’t stay on Netflix forever.

Following Netflix’s exclusivity period, which can last up to 18th months, the film will then arrive on Disney Plus.

Disney fans may remember that, shortly after the Netflix and Sony movie deal was announced back in 2021, Disney and Sony reached a multi-year deal for the post-pay-1 release window, meaning Sony's titles will hit Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows from 2022 through 2026.

An official DVD and Blu-ray release date is yet to be announced but, in the meantime, fans can pre-order Across the Spider-Verse DVD, Blu-ray, and/or 4K Blu-ray on Amazon.

