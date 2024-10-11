Andor star Diego Luna teases “really powerful” season 2

RadioTimes.com recently spoke with the actor behind the titular character, Diego Luna, about his new show La Máquina – and couldn’t help but ask about Andor season 2.

Star Wars fans are still waiting for one of the franchise’s most popular shows, Andor , to return for its second and final season, which is expected to arrive on Disney Plus next year.

Luna responded: “I can’t really tell you anything about Andor, but it’s coming out. It’s coming out, and it’s great. The writing of Tony Gilroy is really powerful.

“I can’t wait for the second season to come out, but this show is teaching me to be patient, basically, like no other job.”

While we know little about what to expect from season 2 thus far, we do know that it will feature the return of Rogue One villain Orson Krennic, as played by Ben Mendelsohn.

Luna previously said of the season: “This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One.”

Luna’s current show La Máquina, which has just become available on Disney Plus, is a Spanish-language drama focusing on an ageing Mexican boxer, Esteban, and his best friend and manager Andy.

The show is a passion project for Luna and his co-star Gael García Bernal (Werewolf By Night), which Luna revealed has been 10 years in the making.

He told RadioTimes.com: “It was 10 years ago that we got together, we said, ‘Let’s talk about a boxer and its manager, the end of a career.’ Then we wanted to do a film. Then that film became a little too robust, it was suddenly too much we wanted to talk about.

“And it turned into this project. We found amazing partners, working with Fox Searchlight, who were open to explore and to develop this with us, and here we are.”

Andor and La Máquina are both available to stream on Disney Plus now. Sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

