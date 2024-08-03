"It was pretty developed," Simien told Collider. "There was a Bible. There was concept art. There were scripts."

The director and writer opened up about grieving over the loss of the project, candidly telling the publication he didn't feel good about the series never coming to fruition.

"For me, it has to be done pretty straight on. Like, 'I am in grief. I do not feel good.' I have to let myself feel those feelings," he said.

"There's so much that I experience that I get to keep forever and take into the next project. I can't obviously take the storyline or the IP or the characters, but there's so much more that I got, as a maker, and that’s mine. Sorry, it's too late, you can’t take that part back."

The Lando spin-off was first announced in 2020, with Donald Glover thought to return to his popular role, however little was known about its developments.

When previously asked about returning to the role, Glover told GQ: "I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious."

Glover previously discussed the Lando project earlier this year whilst promoting Prime Video series Mr and Mrs Smith.

When asked if taking on penning the series with his brother was "an easy yes", Glover told The Hollywood Reporter: "No. Maya [Erskine] and I talk about nos a lot, it's the only power you have in this industry. But I said yes because I like the characters and my kids love Star Wars...

"And at this point, I just know when something's going to be good, because you're really fighting the industry when you [put your imprint on a franchise of that magnitude]."

