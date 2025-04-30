Senator Bail Organa, Princess Leia's adoptive father and the man who was instrumental to the Rebellion, has finally arrived in Andor season 2.

Given that the series is a prequel to Rogue One - and will take us right up to the film's opening scenes - fans aren't surprised to see Bail.

What has surprised them is he's played by an entirely different actor this time around. Here's everything you need to know.

Who plays Bail Organa in Andor season 2?

While Jimmy Smits previously played Bail Organa in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Benjamin Bratt has now taken over for Andor season 2.

Bratt is known for various other roles in films including Demolition Man, Clear and Present Danger and The River Wild, as well as Miss Congeniality, Catwoman and In the Heights.

Benjamin Bratt. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

On TV, Bratt starred in series including NYPD Blue, The West Wing and Dexter.

Why was Bail Organa recast for Andor?

According to showrunner Tony Gilroy, Jimmy Smits just wasn't available.

He told ScreenRant: "It's really hard to bring legacy characters back for a whole variety of reasons.

"Money and scheduling and, I mean, he [Jimmy Smits] just wasn't available. It didn't work out. He was doing his other show and we were under the gun and they couldn't work it out... They just couldn't work it out. Believe me, we really tried, but it couldn't happen."

Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa. LucasFilm

Smits is set to appear as Miguel Prado in Dexter: Resurrection, and most recently played John Suarez in East New York.

He added: "It was wonderful to have Benjamin to work with. He's such a beautiful actor, got this stature and this kind of gravitas..."

As for how Bratt will see out Bail Organa in Andor season 2, fans will have to wait and see.

Are you a fan of Star Wars and Andor? Enter our competition for the chance to win a replica stormtrooper helmet worth over £500, as featured on the cover of Radio Times.

Andor season 2 continues on Disney+ UK on Wednesday 7th May 2025. Sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month or £89.90 for a year.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.