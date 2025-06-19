But in another recent interview, he appeared a little less certain that there was no hope of a Bond film in his future, invoking the title of a famous 007 flick in the process.

"Well you should never say never, and nobody should ever say never," he said when asked about the possibility by Deadline.

He added: "We tried our best and we couldn't find a way of harmoniously doing it so we parted company and we wished each other well and it's probably best left there," but did reiterate again that: "You never say never."

So, while this is by no means the director saying that he will definitely be heading back to the world of 007, perhaps if the right set of circumstances presents itself there is still an outside shot of a Boyle-directed Bond one day.

Boyle previously revealed that his one regret about leaving the project was that "the script was really good", adding that "John Hodge is a wonderful writer".

Daniel Craig as James Bond stands in a dimly lit, crowded ballroom, wearing a tuxedo and looking intently ahead, surrounded by elegantly dressed guests. MGM/Eon Productions

While no director – or, indeed, actor – is currently officially attached to the upcoming Bond 26, development on the film has begun in earnest of late, with producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal working on the film together in London.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Amazon MGM's head of film, streaming and theatrical Courtenay Valenti said: "We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.

"They are both in London getting started and couldn't be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership. Thank you, Amy and David!"

28 Years Later is now showing in UK cinemas.

