Boyle was originally set to direct the 25th film in the franchise, working from a script from his longtime collaborator John Hodge.

However, the duo both left the project in August 2018, and Cary Joji Fukunaga stepped in to direct a script which he himself wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Boyle went on to say that his one regret about leaving the project was that "the script was really good", adding that "John Hodge is a wonderful writer".

The film would have reportedly revolved around a Russian villain, and would still have included the death of Bond, as the final version of No Time to Die did.

28 Years Later is Boyle's first film since 2019's Yesterday, and sees him re-team with 28 Days Later screenwriter Alex Garland. It stars Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and rumoured contender to be the next Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Meanwhile, development on Bond 26 has begun in earnest of late, with producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal working on the film together in London.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Amazon MGM's head of film, streaming and theatrical Courtenay Valenti said: "We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.

"They are both in London getting started and couldn't be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership. Thank you, Amy and David!"

28 Years Later is coming to UK cinemas on 19th June 2025.

