#Merky Films is his latest venture, which aims to make TV and film more accessible for Afro Caribbean and other communities – championing new voices by creating projects that "connect communities, celebrate culture and inspire meaningful change".

A deal is in place with Netflix to develop multiple projects, which will include "a powerful drama series" and "a seminal biopic", and talks are ongoing with other film companies.

The first #Merky Films project, Big Man, a 24-minute short film made in association with Apple and directed by Academy Award-winner Aneil Karia, will see the grime star in his debut leading role.

It is set for release on YouTube at 8pm on Wednesday 18th June and tells "the poignant, fictional story of Tenzman, a former rap star now navigating a restless and uncertain chapter of his life".

"I hope you love our first project, Big Man, as much as we loved making it," said Stormzy. "For me, it’s all about the joy, spirit and fearless energy of youth – that feeling like life is one big adventure and the world’s your playground.

"I hope it inspires you to dream bigger, live louder, and hold on to that unapologetic energy that comes with being young."

Stormzy as Tenzman in Big Man. Big Man/#MerkyFilms/Apple

Future projects will include documentaries, animations and mockumentaries.

On the launch of his new film company, the British artist said: "I always say: music is my first love, but film is my second. #Merky Films is something I’ve been dreaming about for ages – a space for powerful British stories and a solid home for fresh, unexpected art.

"It’s a natural next step for everything we do at #Merky – sharing our stories, spotlighting important voices and making room for those who deserve to be seen and heard."

Stormzy added that he hopes his new film company can uncover the "Aneil Karias of tomorrow who haven’t had that shot yet".

"We always like to give that opportunity before the world latches on and catches up. I definitely, in 30 or 40 years' time, want to see whoever wins the best director of the year at the Oscars to say that the first thing they directed was for #Merky Films."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.