This is the third Jurassic film in a row to have been given a rotten rating, though the score does represent an improvement on the last two entries – with 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom sitting on 47 per cent from 430 reviews and 2022's Jurassic World Dominion coming in even lower at 29 per cent from 404 reviews.

Interestingly, of the seven films released in the franchise so far, only two – the original Steven Spielberg film from 1993 and 2015 franchise reboot Jurassic World – are rated 'fresh', with those films on 91 per cent and 72 per cent respectively.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

In the past, negative reviews of other instalments have not hampered their box office performances – the aforementioned Dominion sailed to a worldwide gross of over $1 billion – and we'd expect the new film to perform well when it comes to ticket sales.

It's also worth noting that despite the overall mixed reception, some individual reviews have been enthusiastic in their praise for the new film, including our own RadioTimes.com verdict.

In a four-star review, we called it "easily the best Jurassic in a decade" and remarked that it "comes close" to matching the 1993 original, praising Scarlett Johansson's "thunderously good" performance and concluding that "Rebirth is 2025’s apex predator blockbuster".

Meanwhile, several leading UK newspapers were also positive in their reviews – with the film given five stars from The Telegraph and four stars each from The Guardian, The Independent and The Times.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Johansson alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali – with that trio playing characters who have been employed by a shady representative from a pharmaceutical company (Rupert Friend) to extract DNA from three of the largest prehistoric breeds.

Read more:

The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: "Five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.

"The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

It continues: "Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

"When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park.

"There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face to face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades."

Jurassic World Rebirth is in cinemas from 2nd July.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.