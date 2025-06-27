Rebirth, which takes place five years after Dominion's events, invites new people and new perils to the sci-fi adventure, alongside some nostalgic connections to the first trilogy.

Scarlett Johansson leads the new cast, playing a tough ops leader on a risky mission in her first Jurassic film. The film trades theme parks and tourist attractions for an isolated, storm-battered island where survival instincts and spectacle go side-by-side.

But who else stars in the upcoming adventure film? Read on to find out!

Jurassic World: Rebirth cast – Who plays who in the new movie?

You can find the full cast list below – scroll down for more details on the actors and characters they are playing.

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett

Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid

Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado

Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado

Audrina Miranda as Isabella Delgado

David Iacono as Xavier Delgado

Ed Skrein as Colter Vance

Philippine Velge as Anya Novak

Bechir Sylvain as Dre Vargas

BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu (cameo appearance)

(cameo appearance) Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood (archival footage cameo)

Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

Who is Zora Bennett? A highly trained covert operations leader hired by biotech company ParkerGenix to spearhead a mission to a remote dinosaur-inhabited island. She becomes the film’s central figure as survival and ethics collide.

What has Scarlett Johansson starred in? The actress is widely recognised for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Her roles in Marriage Story, Lost in Translation, Her, Under the Skin and many other have also garnered acclaim, demonstrating her versatility in action, drama and science fiction.

Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid

Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

Who is Duncan Kincaid? A seasoned ship captain and survivalist who joins Zora Bennett’s team on the ParkerGenix mission. Grounded and resourceful, he serves as the group’s navigator through treacherous terrain and rising tensions.

What has Mahershala Ali starred in? The actor is a two-time Academy Award winner for Moonlight and Green Book. He is also recognised for his roles in True Detective and House of Cards; and will play Blade in the next Marvel relaunch.

Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis

Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

Who is Dr Henry Loomis? Dr Henry Loomis is a brilliant yet idealistic palaeontologist recruited by ParkerGenix for his expertise in dinosaur genetics. As the mission progresses, his scientific interest collides with the harsh realities of the island and its dangerous people.

What has Jonathan Bailey starred in? He is best known for playing Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton. He is also recognised as the romantic lead in Universal Films' Wicked, where he will reprise his role as prince Fiyero in the second part of the hit musical this November. He has also appeared in Fellow Travelers, Broadchurch, and the West End revival of Company.

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

Who is Martin Krebs? A calculated corporate liaison, fully committed to protecting the company's interests. While not a member of the core team, his hidden objective and moral uncertainty raise concerns about the group's future.

What has Rupert Friend starred in? He is most known for his role as Peter Quinn in Homeland. He has also appeared in Anatomy of a Scandal, Asteroid City and The Death of Stalin, as well as playing the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado

L to R: Isabella Delgado (Audrina Miranda), Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), Teresa Delgado (Luna Blaise) and Xavier Dobbs (David Iacono) in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

Who is Teresa Delgado? One of the Delgado children, a curious and brave little survivor whose closeness with her family and fortitude under adversity emphasise the mission's human implications.

What has Luna Blaise appeared in? Olive from Fresh Off the Boat is Blaise's most well-known role. She has also starred in a number of indie films, guested on television series like Split, and appeared in Goliath.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado

Who is Reuben Delgado? A resourceful civilian who becomes stranded on the island with his children. As the team encounters him, his main priority is protecting his family as the chaos unfolds.

What has Manuel Garcia-Rulfo starred in? He is famed for his role as Mickey Haller in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. He has also appeared in The Magnificent Seven, Six Underground, Murder on the Orient Express and Amazon's Goliath.

Audrina Miranda as Isabella Delgado

Who is Isabella Delgado? The youngest member of the civilian Delgado family stranded on the island, and forms a special bond with a baby Aquilops she names Dolores.

What has Audrina Miranda appeared in? The child star began her career in indie short films and stage/dance performances. She has made TV appearances in Lopez vs. Lopez and Criminal Minds.

David Iacono as Xavier Delgado

Who is Xavier Delgado? Teresa Delgado’s loyal but initially out-of-his-depth boyfriend, whose character takes a necessary turn at the mission progresses.

What has David Iacono appeared in? Best known for playing Cam Cameron in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and starred in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives. He also appeared in The Flight Attendant, City on a Hill, and the film Cinnamon.

Jurassic World Rebirth is released in cinemas on Wednesday 2nd July 2025.

