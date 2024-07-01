A Good Girl's Guide to Murder soundtrack: Full tracklist for BBC drama
From The Last Dinner Party to The Chemical Brothers.
Five years after the murder of Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi decides to reopen the case.
Andie's boyfriend Sal confessed to her murder, before then taking his own life, but Pip believes he's innocent.
So if Sal didn't kill Andie, who did? And what drove them to it?
As well as a killer plot, AGGGTM boasts an eclectic soundtrack featuring a wealth of fresh talent alongside some classic old-timers.
For a full rundown of the show's tracklist, read on.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder soundtrack
Episode 1
- The Feminine Urge - The Last Dinner Party
- A New Error - Moderat
- In The Mood - BBC Big Band
- Gunshot - Lykke Li
Episode 2
- Seize the Power - Yonaka
- Wet Dream - Wet Leg
- Me and the Devil - Gil Scott-Heron
- Midnight - Siobhan Sainte
Episode 3
- Sail - AWOLNATION
- Guillotine - Mansionair & NoMBe
- Patient Zero (feat Brett Castro) - Starmaxx
- Beyond Control (KAS:ST Remix) - NTO & Monolink
- Osiris - Matstubs & Rfen
- Funnel of Love (feat Madeline Follin) - SQÜRL
Episode 4
- Selfish Soul - Sudan Archives
- Since Last Wednesday - Highasakite
- You Should See Me in a Crown - Billie Eilish
Episode 5
- Pump - Chris Lorenzo
- Concrete Over Water - Jockstrap
- The Whole Universe Wants to Be Touched - Nils Frahm
- Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul) - DJ Shadow
Episode 6
- Keep the Streets Empty for Me - Fever Ray
- Out of Control - The Chemical Brothers
- A New Error - Moderat
- Coffee - Sylvan Esso
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas
All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, and will air on BBC Three later this month.
