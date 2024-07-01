Five years after the murder of Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi decides to reopen the case.

Andie's boyfriend Sal confessed to her murder, before then taking his own life, but Pip believes he's innocent.

So if Sal didn't kill Andie, who did? And what drove them to it?

As well as a killer plot, AGGGTM boasts an eclectic soundtrack featuring a wealth of fresh talent alongside some classic old-timers.

For a full rundown of the show's tracklist, read on.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder soundtrack

Episode 1

  • The Feminine Urge - The Last Dinner Party
  • A New Error - Moderat
  • In The Mood - BBC Big Band
  • Gunshot - Lykke Li

Episode 2

  • Seize the Power - Yonaka
  • Wet Dream - Wet Leg
  • Me and the Devil - Gil Scott-Heron
  • Midnight - Siobhan Sainte

Episode 3

  • Sail - AWOLNATION
  • Guillotine - Mansionair & NoMBe
  • Patient Zero (feat Brett Castro) - Starmaxx
  • Beyond Control (KAS:ST Remix) - NTO & Monolink
  • Osiris - Matstubs & Rfen
  • Funnel of Love (feat Madeline Follin) - SQÜRL
Episode 4

  • Selfish Soul - Sudan Archives
  • Since Last Wednesday - Highasakite
  • You Should See Me in a Crown - Billie Eilish

Episode 5

  • Pump - Chris Lorenzo
  • Concrete Over Water - Jockstrap
  • The Whole Universe Wants to Be Touched - Nils Frahm
  • Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul) - DJ Shadow

Episode 6

  • Keep the Streets Empty for Me - Fever Ray
  • Out of Control - The Chemical Brothers
  • A New Error - Moderat
  • Coffee - Sylvan Esso
  • Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas

All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, and will air on BBC Three later this month.

