So if Sal didn't kill Andie, who did? And what drove them to it?

As well as a killer plot, AGGGTM boasts an eclectic soundtrack featuring a wealth of fresh talent alongside some classic old-timers.

For a full rundown of the show's tracklist, read on.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder soundtrack

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

Episode 1

The Feminine Urge - The Last Dinner Party

A New Error - Moderat

In The Mood - BBC Big Band

Gunshot - Lykke Li

Episode 2

Seize the Power - Yonaka

Wet Dream - Wet Leg

Me and the Devil - Gil Scott-Heron

Midnight - Siobhan Sainte

Episode 3

Sail - AWOLNATION

Guillotine - Mansionair & NoMBe

Patient Zero (feat Brett Castro) - Starmaxx

Beyond Control (KAS:ST Remix) - NTO & Monolink

Osiris - Matstubs & Rfen

Funnel of Love (feat Madeline Follin) - SQÜRL

Zain Iqbal as Ravi and Emma Myers as Pip. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

Episode 4

Selfish Soul - Sudan Archives

Since Last Wednesday - Highasakite

You Should See Me in a Crown - Billie Eilish

Episode 5

Pump - Chris Lorenzo

Concrete Over Water - Jockstrap

The Whole Universe Wants to Be Touched - Nils Frahm

Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul) - DJ Shadow

Episode 6

Keep the Streets Empty for Me - Fever Ray

Out of Control - The Chemical Brothers

Coffee - Sylvan Esso

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas

All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, and will air on BBC Three later this month.

