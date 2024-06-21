The high-profile role comes hot on the heels of Myers' success on Wednesday, where she played the comically colourful Enid opposite Jenna Ortega's distinctly gothic Wednesday Addams.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Myers suggested that Pip has more agency and initiative than Enid, throwing herself head-first into her detective work rather than taking cues from others.

"It's different because I'm now leading this show and doing the investigating myself," she explained. "Enid does do some investigating but she's not really the one putting things together. She just kind of tags along."

However, the conversation stopped there as Myers was careful not to get herself in trouble by divulging information about the upcoming second season, which is currently in the works with Ortega and director Tim Burton returning.

"I can't really say much about season 2 other than we’ve got a great new cast [and] I love the scripts," she said. "That’s all I can say, otherwise we'll never see me again [laughs]."

In an interview with the BBC, Myers expanded on what drives Pip to delve into a dangerous cold case as well as detailing the ways in which the story develops into far more than your typical young adult drama.

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

"She doesn't believe [the person] who was accused of it did it," she said. "So she goes on this mission to uncover it herself. Along the way she finds out lots of twists and turns, secrets and some bad people.

"The show starts with this warm, happy tone, just a girl trying to do a school project. But as Pip uncovers clues, stories, it takes a shift. The show deals with a lot of themes of racism, sexual assault, and drugs and abuse."

Myers added: "The way the show handles these topics, is important. The way the story is told, is heartbreaking to be honest with you. It's not the happy little town that people think it is."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is coming to BBC iPlayer on Monday 1st July.

