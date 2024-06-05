But she believes the real killer is still out there...

Read on for everything you need to know about the TV adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder, including when you can watch it and who's in the cast.

All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Monday 1 July.

More like this

The series will also air on BBC Three later that month.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder cast: Who stars?

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Emma Myers, best known for Netflix's Wednesday stars as Pip.

The rest of the main cast is as follows:

Zain Iqbal as Ravi

Asha Banks as Cara

Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren

Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor

Raiko Gohara as Zach

India Lillie Davies as Andie

Rahul Pattni as Sal

Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne

Gary Beadle as Victor

Mathew Baynton as Elliot

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder plot: What's it about?

Half a decade after schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed, Pip Fitz-Amobi sets out to uncover what really happened to her.

Sal Singh, Andie's boyfriend, admitted to her murder, before then taking his own life, but Pip doesn't believe he's responsible and teams up with Sal's brother Ravi to uncover the truth.

"If Sal Singh isn't a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?" adds the official synopsis.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now. Enjoy the official trailer below.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Monday 1 July, and will air on BBC Three later that month.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.