"So we worked a lot on bringing that back because I knew that the reason the books are where they are is because of the readers, and if we made a show that they weren't happy with, we're kind of screwing ourselves over there."

But Jackson, who's an executive producer on the show, did say that learning to relinquish control was something she had to practice.

"In TV world, you have to let go a little bit because it takes a whole village to make every little thing and if I was there being like, 'Oh, I don't like that lighting,' I've got a reputation for myself," she explained. "So you need to let go at some point."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Jackson went on to say that she's "quite nervous for it to come out and see the reactions", but is "cautiously optimistic".

"So far the reactions to everything, like our casting, our snippets, our teaser trailer, have all been good," she said. "And I'm very happy with our final product. I think, touch wood, that all the fans will be as well.

"I'm sure there will be some who absolutely hate it, but if 90 per cent of them are happy, then we'll call that a job well done."

The six-parter adapts the first book from Jackson's series and stars Wednesday's Emma Myers as Pip, a 17-year-old who launches her own investigation into the murder of a local school girl, which was seemingly solved five years ago.

The victim's boyfriend was accused of the crime, before taking his own life, but Pip believes the killer is still out there...

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Monday 1 July, and will air on BBC Three later that month.

