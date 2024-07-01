Her boyfriend at the time, Sal Singh, confessed to her murder, before then taking his own life – but Pip is confident that he's innocent.

Will she uncover who killed Andie? And why?

The action unfolds in the town of Little Kilton, which isn't a real place. But the cast and crew did film on location.

Read on to find out where they pitched up.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder filming locations: Where is Little Kilton?

Asha Banks as Cara, Emma Myers as Pip, Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren, Raiko Gahara as Zach and Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Axbridge in Somerset doubles as Little Kilton, with filming taking place in and around the market town.

"We were keen to shoot the show on location and to shoot it in the summer," said executive producer Frith Tiplady.

"We tried to find a version of Little Kilton which reflects the atmosphere in the book and the screenplay. What was important to us was a town that is not too small and not too big, the right size for the correct amount of suspects."

Zain Iqbal, who plays Sal's brother Ravi and Pip's co-detective, added: "The way they changed the town of Axbridge to become Little Kilton was incredible. It's a little square, where they changed all the shop signs, they put up the full mural [of Andie]."

India Lillie as Andie Bell. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Myers and director Dolly Wells both described Little Kilton as a "chocolate box village", which was essential for the show's aesthetic and tone.

"It's a very strange setting for a very mysterious and taboo murder but that makes it more interesting," said Myers.

"There is this small community, where everyone knows everyone, and everyone knows each other's business and yet, something tragic has happened that is shrouded in mystery it seems. It is a fascinating setting for a drama."

Gary Beadle as Victor, Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne, Kamari Loyd as Josh and Emma Myers as Pip. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

Wells went on to say that the town has to "seem really pretty, but must have this feeling of the woods surrounding it, of nature encroaching in this rather dark, menacing way".

"You want Little Kilton to seem perfect on the surface, like Twin Peaks in a way," she added. "We chose a town that when you come through the main high street, it twists and turns, and the houses are very bright colours, but it is surrounded by very woody hills.

"It feels very British but it has an edge."

Screenwriter and executive producer Poppy Cogan also praised Wells's "amazing eye", adding: "She did such a great job creating a world that feels quintessentially English but with a twist; a picture-perfect town with a dark underbelly."

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Monday 1 July, and will air on BBC Three later that month.

