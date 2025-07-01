The new movie will combine the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Acting as a prequel, these arcs follow Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto in their teenage years as they attend Jujutsu High, with their close bond being tested.

The movie will be subtitled in English as well as getting an English dub, with newly remixed sound.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie. Crunchyroll

Fans are also awaiting news on season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen, which will adapt the Culling Game storyline from the manga.

However, it might be a long wait for fans. Despite season 2 finishing back in December 2023, it doesn't look like we'll be getting season 3 any sooner than 2026.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie. Crunchyroll

There's good news, though – we're headed for a huge summer for anime, with the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc movie being released in Japan in July and in the UK in September.

Meanwhile, series like Dan Da Dan, Dr Stone, My Dress-Up Darling and more are returning, while fans can also dive into new shows like Gachiakuta and the highly-anticipated Netflix release The Summer Hikaru Died.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie will be in cinemas from 23rd July. Jujutsu Kaisen seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.