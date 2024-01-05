So, what happens next? Will we be joining our favourite sorcerers on more curse-destroying adventures?

Here's everything you need to know about whether there will be a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

Will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3?

Yes! Toho and MAPPA Studios wasted no time in announcing that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is on the way via the series's official X (formerly Twitter) account - which, when you look at the popularity of the series, is no big surprise.

We even listed it as one of the best shows of 2023! However, MAPPA has quite a lot of anime in the works - so don't expect to see the third outing on screens too soon.

Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen.

There is currently no release date for season 3, but judging from the wait of previous seasons, we would guess at an early 2025 release date.

It's unlikely the show will air before that, but we will keep you updated as more news becomes available!

While there is no release date at the moment, with the movie and previous seasons available on Crunchyroll in the UK, it is safe to assume that you will be able to watch the third season on the streamer as soon as it's available.

Haven't watched Jujutsu Kaisen before? Now is the perfect time to catch up; take a look at our arc guide to give you a helping hand.

Is there a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer?

There is a short teaser trailer available, revealing that the third season will be adapting the manga's Culling Game arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

