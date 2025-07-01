The film has been described as "a one-of-a-kind pop opera fuelled by fantasy", featuring 13 original new songs.

Cyrus described the visual album as her "dream come true", and said in a statement: "Fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony.

"My co-creators are all geniuses in their own right: from the masters of sound, Shawn Everett and Alan Meyerson, to one of cinema’s most unique directors, Panos Cosmatos, serving as a producer.

"Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality."

Speaking of bringing it to screens on Disney+, Cyrus described it as a "full-circle moment", adding: "These 13 songs and visuals have been my universe and I'm beyond proud to share them with you on a platform that shaped so much of my story."

Miley Cyrus. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cyrus noted that Something Beautiful is a film, not a movie.

"A movie has a point," she said. "Not that this doesn’t quite have a point, but I feel like there’s an A, B, and C, and the whole point of a movie is to get to C.

"The good news about this one is that there’s not really a synopsis because the music is the story. Every song is storytelling, essentially.

"There was no need for characterisation because I’m the character. I never want to become something or someone that I’m not."

The album itself was met with rave reviews, with The New Yorker writing that "Miley Cyrus finally makes an album worthy of her voice", and Variety saying the singer "co-directs an album's worth of music videos".

