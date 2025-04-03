Inspired by Pink Floyd's The Wall, Miley noted to Harper's Bazaar it would be "a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture".

She added: “I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”

The release has been already been declared a 'one of a kind pop opera' – and here's everything you need to know.

When is Something Beautiful released?

Miley Cyrus. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Something Beautiful will be released worldwide on 30th May 2025.

It will be Miley's ninth studio album to date, following her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation.

The accompanying film will then drop in June, though a date is yet to be confirmed.

What is the Something Beautiful tracklist?

The full tracklist to Something Beautiful is yet to be announced - but it's been confirmed there will be 13 songs.

The current tracks that have been confirmed to be on the album are:

Prelude

Something Beautiful

End of the World

What singles has Miley released from Something Beautiful?

End of the World, the lead single from the album, drops on Thursday (3rd April) with the music video being released across her main social media channels.

Ahead of the release, she teased on social media: "Reinforcing the project’s immersive, operatic approach, these songs mark the beginning of a carefully structured journey."

Miley performed a stripped back version of the song at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California back in 2024, with guests later recording the moment and sharing it online.

Promotional tracks Prelude and Something Beautiful were released on 31st March – you can watch the videos to both below:

